The Gym Pod Launches in Hong Kong: Private, 24/7 App-Controlled Gyms

No More Excuses: Hong Kongers Can Now Book a Private Gym Session Anytime

HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Imagine a gym where you never need to wait for equipment, don’t feel judged, and can work out any time of the day – even at 2 a.m. That’s the experience The Gym Pod is bringing to Hong Kong SAR.

After revolutionizing the fitness scene in Singapore with over 50 smart, private gym pods, The Gym Pod has launched two pods in Hong Kong – and they’re already turning heads. These unmanned micro gyms offer an entirely new way to train: private, on-demand, and fully app-controlled.

Privacy Meets Convenience

The Gym Pod was designed for busy, modern city-dwellers who want flexibility, privacy, and a frictionless fitness experience. Each pod is a self-contained gym space, available 24/7 and bookable in seconds through the The Gym Pod mobile app .

Inside, users will find everything they need – free weights, benches, resistance equipment, and even digital screens that guide beginners through workouts. Check out the equipment list and setup to see what’s inside each pod.

With sessions starting from just HK$38 per half hour, The Gym Pod is one of the most affordable private fitness options in the city – no contracts, no crowds, just you and your workout. Or users can bring a friend or two and further share the cost.

Breaking the Barriers to Fitness

“We found that many people feel intimidated at traditional gyms, or they simply don’t have time for crowded peak hours,” says Chris, Co-Founder of The Gym Pod Hong Kong. “We built this for those people – to make fitness as convenient and comfortable as ordering food delivery.”

With privacy, affordability, and tech at its core, The Gym Pod has built a loyal following in Singapore. Now, it’s ready to empower Hong Kongers to take charge of their fitness journeys.

Expanding Across Hong Kong

The Gym Pod is actively looking for new locations across Hong Kong and is calling on property owners, developers, and mall operators who want to unlock value in underutilized spaces.

“Our pods can go anywhere — rooftops, car parks, clubhouses — all we need is 25 square meters,” they add.