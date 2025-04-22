Authorities Seize Over 20 Million Meth Pills in Bokeo, Suspects Still at Large

On 21 April, Lao authorities seized more than 20 million methamphetamine pills in Bokeo Province, though the suspects remain at large, according to a report from the Ministry of Public Security.

Police first spotted a white ten-wheeled truck traveling from Ton Pherng District toward a police checkpoint at approximately 6:30 am. When ordered to stop, the driver ignored police signals and sped through the checkpoint.

Officers later located the truck abandoned on the side of the road, with no sign of the driver. Inside, they discovered 101 bags containing a total of 20,200,000 methamphetamine pills, weighing approximately 2,020 kilograms.

Authorities have launched an investigation to collect evidence and pursue those responsible in accordance with the law.

This incident is one of many drug trafficking cases frequently reported across Laos, a country that continues to battle a longstanding drug trade problem.

On 8 April, Thai police seized nearly 600 kg of methamphetamine, valued at approximately THB 100 million (USD 2.9 million), in Nakhon Phanom Province after suspecting it had been smuggled by boat from Savannakhet, Laos.

A similar case took place in January when Lao authorities arrested a Lao national and eight Thais for drug trafficking. Officers confiscated 194,000 meth pills, precursor chemicals, mixing machines, and explosives from a black pickup truck traveling from Ayutthaya to Vientiane.

In Vientiane Capital alone, 27 drug-related cases were reported during the first quarter of 2025, involving 47 suspects. The seized substances primarily included amphetamine pills, crystal meth, ketamine, and other illicit drugs.

Authorities have been ramping up awareness campaigns targeting students and the general public, highlighting the dangers of drug use. At the same time, Laos is strengthening international cooperation, particularly with Thailand and Myanmar, to combat cross-border trafficking.

In 2024, Laos recorded 3,395 drug-related cases, resulting in over 5,000 arrests, including 199 foreign nationals. The most commonly trafficked substances included heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, opium, and kratom.