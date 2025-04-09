Thai Police Seize 358 Kilograms of Methamphetamine Smuggled from Laos

Thai police intercepted 358 kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at THB 100 million (USD 2.9 million), smuggled across the Mekong River, presumably from Savannakhet Province, Laos.

Authorities suspect the drugs were intended for third countries, with Thailand serving as a transit point.

In Nakhon Phanom Province, officers from the Mekong Riverine Unit spotted a suspicious fishing boat late at night. The boat, carrying six men, transferred sacks from the boat to the shore. When the officers approached, the suspects fled back to the Lao side of the river.

Upon inspection, officers discovered the methamphetamine, packed in Chinese tea bags. This packaging indicated the drugs were likely headed for third countries, using Thailand as a passageway.

In a separate case on 24 March, police arrested two men in Nong Khai for smuggling 120 kilograms of methamphetamine from Laos to Thailand via the Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge.

Investigations revealed that the men transported the drugs to a house in Udon Thani before sending them to Ayutthaya. The authorities later discovered an additional 111 kilograms of methamphetamine, also packed in tea bags, along with three cars linked to the trafficking operation.

Authorities continue to track down the suspects involved and plan to pursue legal action.