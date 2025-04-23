Luang Prabang Surges Past Tourism Goals with Over 1.1 Million Visitors, Fueling Economic Growth

Luang Prabang experienced a tourism boom in the first quarter of the year, generating USD 584,665,369 million in revenue, marking a 162 percent increase in tourist numbers compared to the same period last year.

Between January and March, the province welcomed 1,167,581 visitors, including 459,091 domestic travelers and 708,490 international tourists.

This represents a significant increase of 722,679 visitors year-over-year, according to Soudaphone Khomthavong, Director of the Luang Prabang Provincial Information, Culture and Tourism Department.

In 2024, Luang Prabang saw a total of over 2.3 million tourists, far exceeding its original target of 900,000. This influx played a key role in driving the province’s GDP to LAK 3,989 billion (approximately USD 183 million), with an average income of USD 1,897 per person.

The province continues to focus on development in key areas such as education, infrastructure, and tourism.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the province, a meeting was held on 21 April at the Luang Prabang Military Command to address the shortage of teachers and improve educational outcomes.

The session focused on identifying key challenges in human resource development and exploring practical solutions to support workforce growth across multiple sectors.

In February, Luang Prabang was officially declared a “poverty-free” and “comprehensively strong” city, reflecting significant strides in regional development.