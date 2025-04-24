ROHM Develops New High-power-density SiC Power Modules

– Compact, High-heat-dissipation Design Sets New Standard for OBC –

KYOTO, Japan, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed new 4-in-1 and 6-in-1 SiC molded modules in the HSDIP20 package for power-factor-correction (PFC) circuits and LLC-resonant converters (LLC) used in the onboard charger (OBC) for electric vehicles (xEVs). The lineup includes six models rated at 750V (BSTxxx1P4K01) and seven at 1200V (BSTxxx2P4K01), integrating essential power conversion circuits into a compact module that reduces design workload and supports the miniaturization of the OBC.

With the rapid electrification of automobiles driving decarbonization efforts worldwide, xEVs are moving to higher battery voltages to extend driving range and speed up charging. Consequently, demand is rising for higher-output OBCs and still-compact and lightweight DC-DC converters. Achieving higher power density requires advanced heat dissipation, but discrete-based designs often struggle with thermal management. ROHM’s HSDIP20 effectively resolves these issues, enabling greater power output while contributing to smaller electric powertrains.

Equipped with an insulating substrate that delivers excellent heat dissipation, the HSDIP20 suppresses chip temperature rise even under high-power conditions. In a typical PFC circuit for OBC applications, a top-side cooled discrete configuration using six devices was compared with a single HSDIP20 6-in-1 module under identical conditions. During 25W operation, the HSDIP20 operated approximately 38 degrees C cooler than the discrete setup. This superior thermal performance supports higher current in a compact form factor, achieving power density more than three times that of top-side cooled discretes and 1.4 times that of similar DIP modules. In the same PFC circuit, the HSDIP20 package reduces mounting area by approximately 52%, significantly contributing to the miniaturization of the OBC and other power conversion systems.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to develop SiC modules that combine compactness and high efficiency, including automotive SiC IPMs designed for greater reliability in smaller packages. To facilitate quicker adoption of HSDIP20 products, ROHM provides robust application-level support, including in-house motor testing equipment, simulations and thermal design data. Two evaluation kits, one for double-pulse testing and another for three-phase full-bridge implementations, are also available, enabling near real-world performance assessments.

