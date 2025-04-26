Syntech Joins the Made for Meta Program to Elevate XR Accessories

SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Syntech, a fast-growing brand known for enhancing gaming and XR experiences through practical, well-designed accessories, is proud to announce its official participation in the Made for Meta program. This collaboration underscores Syntech’s commitment to developing high-quality products that integrate seamlessly with Meta’s XR ecosystem. Made for Meta-certified Syntech products will be available for purchase on the official website starting April 25, 2025.

Enhancing Experiences Through Collaboration

Meta describes the Made for Meta program as a way to “partner with leading brands to deliver accessories that enhance Meta products with more choice and richer experiences for everyone.” By joining this initiative, Syntech strengthens its mission to provide thoughtfully designed, user-friendly solutions that meet the evolving needs of XR users.

Spotlight on Innovation: The XR Headset Backpack

One of Syntech’s signature products, the XR Headset Backpack, exemplifies the brand’s design philosophy—combining functionality, protection, and style for XR users on the go. With a 20L capacity and 17 thoughtfully hidden compartments, the backpack keeps XR headsets, cables, laptops (up to 16″), and daily essentials organized and secure.

Key features include:

Dual-layer main compartment to separate XR gear from personal items

to separate XR gear from personal items Reinforced padding and water-resistant materials for added protection

for added protection Ergonomic design with adjustable straps, a reinforced handle, and breathable back padding for comfort

This versatile backpack has already earned praise from XR enthusiasts, and its inclusion in the Made for Meta program marks a new milestone for Syntech.

Looking Ahead

“Functionality and design are at the heart of everything we do,” said Edward, spokesperson for Syntech. “Being part of the Made for Meta program gives us the opportunity to refine our approach and bring even more value to XR users around the world.”

As Syntech continues to grow alongside the expanding XR landscape, this partnership with Meta signals an exciting new chapter—one focused on delivering accessories that truly enhance the immersive experience.