Laos, Vietnam Inaugurated Wharf No.3 to Boost Trade

On 28 April, Wharf No. 3 at the Lao-Viet International Port was officially inaugurated in the Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ky Anh township, Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, in a ceremony attended by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

The new wharf features a 225-meter-long pier capable of accommodating cargo vessels up to 45,000 DWT. Covering an area of nearly 44,000 square meters on land and 42,000 square meters on the water, Wharf No. 3 is designed to handle up to 2.15 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The opening of the facility is expected to boost trade and transportation links between Laos and Vietnam, providing crucial infrastructure to support economic growth in both countries.

With the addition of Wharf No. 3 alongside the existing Wharves No. 1 and No. 2, the port’s annual cargo capacity will increase from 4.5 million tons to over 6.5 million tons. The expansion will also enhance the region’s competitiveness, offering improved services for imports, exports, and transshipment between Vietnam, Laos, and northeastern Thailand.

Following the ceremony, President Luong Cuong and President Thongloun Sisoulith toured Wharf No. 3 and welcomed the arrival of the first cargo ship at the new facility.