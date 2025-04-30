26 C
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Highlights Positive Earnings Per Share and Substantial Cash Position of $11.11/share Amidst Challenging Economic Environment

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun International” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NISN), a technology and industry-driven financing solutions provider and an integrated supply chain solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Recent Achievements and Highlights (as reported in the 20-F):

  • Reported total revenue of $340.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Achieved net income of $5.9 million and positive earnings per share of $1.43 for the year ended December 31, 2024, including non-cash expenses of $9.2 million related to share-based compensation and $5.0 million related to provisions for bad debts.
  • Maintained a substantial cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance of $45.0 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Continued investment in technology, talent, content, brand recognition, customer base expansion, and other initiatives.
  • Successfully navigated challenges posed by the economic slowdown in 2024 by scaling down bulk trading volume to minimize losses.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Nisun International, commented on the results, “The 2024 fiscal year presented a challenging operating environment, primarily due to the economic slowdown in China. This broad economic shift led to a more cautious approach from individual investors who fund SME financings, prompting SMEs themselves to reduce their corporate finance activities to minimize risk. As a provider of technology-driven customized financing solutions to SMEs, this environment directly impacted our SME financing solutions revenue, which saw a decline. Similarly, the economic slowdown and the high volatility in commodity market prices affected our supply chain trading revenues, particularly in bulk trading, where we strategically scaled down volume to manage potential losses.”

Mr. Liu continued, “Despite these headwinds affecting our financial performance in 2024, we remain focused on our long-term strategy and believe we are well-positioned for future growth. Our comprehensive technology-driven integrated supply chain financing solutions services, launched in January 2020, and our supply chain trading business, launched in July 2021 by leveraging our high-quality customer base and resources from supply chain financing solutions, are integral to our future. In the second half of 2024, we expanded our supply chain financing business into the gold industry, resulting in a $1.9 million increase in supply chain financing revenue compared to the first half of the year. We are actively building a solid pipeline of demand from our supply chain management and commodity trading customers. We believe this focus on integrated solutions will generate much higher margin technology financing solutions business in the future once investor risk appetite recovers and market conditions improve. Our substantial cash position also provides a solid foundation as we navigate the current economic climate and invest for the future.”

Full Year 2024 Financial Results Summary

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Nisun International reported total revenue of $340.2 million, a decrease of approximately 12% from $386.7 million in the prior year. The decline was primarily attributable to decreases in revenue from SME financing solutions services and supply chain trading, driven by the economic slowdown and market volatility.

Cost of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $309.3 million, down 11% from $346.7 million in 2023, primarily reflecting the reduction in supply chain trading volume.

Gross profit was $30.9 million in 2024, a decrease of 23% from $39.9 million in 2023. The decline in gross profit was mainly due to the decrease in revenue, impacting SME financing services, supply chain financing solution services, and the supply chain trading business.

Income from operations for 2024 was $3.6 million, a decrease of 81% from $18.8 million in 2023.

Net income for fiscal year 2024 was $5.9 million, compared to $17.7 million for fiscal year 2023.

Net income per share for fiscal year 2024 was $1.43, compared to $4.46 for fiscal year 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $45.0 million. Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $75.7 million in 2024, primarily reflecting higher advance deposits to key suppliers and other working-capital investments that position Nisun international to secure inventory and fulfill expanding customer demand. Management views this outflow as a strategic deployment of capital that lays the groundwork for future revenue growth and higher-margin opportunities as market conditions improve.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun International is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun International provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun International continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun International aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun International‘s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun International encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun International’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun International assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

 

 

 

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

 ASSETS

 CURRENT ASSETS:

     Cash and cash equivalents

$

45,021,759

$

114,454,844

     Restricted cash

197,096

     Short-term investments

6,882,714

12,788,629

     Accounts receivable, net

54,444,438

21,120,795

     Derivative asset

1,996,340

     Advance to suppliers, net

92,304,699

38,602,304

     Receivables from supply chain solutions

23,978,130

59,167,029

     Inventories

806,821

30,953,583

     Due from related party

1,665

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,892,681

16,018,778

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

251,329,247

293,303,058

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

      Property and equipment, net

358,038

881,276

      Intangible assets, net

205,032

882,828

      Right-of-use assets, net

1,608,591

2,384,590

      Equity investments

457,417

368,528

      Goodwill

17,050,800

17,659,983

      Deferred tax assets, net

412,161

418,571

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

20,092,039

22,595,776

TOTAL ASSETS

$

271,421,286

$

315,898,834

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

       Accounts payable

$

34,630,781

$

45,463,753

       Short-term bank loans

5,274,478

1,971,859

       Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,930,782

7,245,358

      Operating lease liabilities – current

948,561

861,087

      Payables to supply chain solutions

4,229,793

12,947,708

      Advances from customers

7,528,352

38,153,915

      Taxes payable

3,642,427

4,145,920

      Liabilities of financial guarantee

21,725

22,335

      Due to related parties – current

267,149

274,652

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

59,474,048

111,086,587

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

      Operating lease liabilities – non-current

818,128

1,643,076

      Deferred tax liabilities

114,650

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

818,128

1,757,726

TOTAL LIABILITIES

60,292,176

112,844,313

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY*:

      Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 and
         30,000,000 shares authorized, 4,725,096 and 4,017,596 shares 
         issued, and 4,538,358 and 3,952,198 shares outstanding as of
         December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

47,251

40,176

      Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares
         authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
         2024 and 2023

     Treasury shares

(1,253,012)

(261,592)

     Additional paid-in capital

139,712,207

130,535,082

     Retained earnings

72,517,990

68,395,637

     Statutory reserves

13,229,313

11,564,250

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,491,069)

(11,474,682)

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

206,762,680

198,798,871

      Non-controlling interests

4,366,430

4,255,650

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

211,129,110

203,054,521

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

271,421,286

$

315,898,834

 

 *

The financial statements give retroactive effect to the May 18, 2023 one-for-ten reverse share split.

 

 

 

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)

For the Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022

REVENUES:

Revenue generated from services:

Small and Medium Enterprise financing
solutions

$

84,320,613

$

101,823,899

$

87,269,959

Supply Chain financing solutions

5,712,543

6,153,645

3,542,592

      Total revenue generated from services

90,033,156

107,977,544

90,812,551

Revenue generated from sales:

      Supply chain trading business

250,186,390

278,693,355

143,361,714

Total revenues

340,219,546

386,670,899

234,174,265

COST OF REVENUE:

Cost of revenue – services

(58,819,396)

(68,154,833)

(55,472,076)

Cost of revenue – sales

(249,887,524)

(278,002,800)

(140,880,063)

Business and sales related taxes

(600,605)

(527,336)

(772,830)

Total cost of revenue

(309,307,525)

(346,684,969)

(197,124,969)

GROSS PROFIT

30,912,021

39,985,930

37,049,296

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Selling expenses

(1,504,002)

(1,525,692)

(1,977,617)

General and administrative expenses

(19,247,560)

(10,859,011)

(10,511,542)

Research and development expenses

(1,414,437)

(1,093,457)

(1,563,718)

Bad debt expense

(5,037,951)

(2,215,016)

(4,509,634)

Goodwill Impairment Loss

(128,577)

(5,488,816)

(777,329)

      Total operating expenses

(27,332,527)

(21,181,992)

(19,339,840)

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

3,579,494

18,803,938

17,709,456

OTHER INCOME:

Interest and investment income

1,662,646

2,557,588

2,790,768

Other income , net

320,955

2,159,301

2,021,688

      Total other income, net

1,983,601

4,716,889

4,812,456

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME
TAXES

5,563,095

23,520,827

22,521,912

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(4,527,081)

(5,817,147)

(4,741,854)

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS

1,036,014

17,703,680

17,780,058

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:

GAIN FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

4,863,777

NET (LOSS) FROM DISPOSAL OF
   SUBSIDIARIES IN DISCONTINUED
   OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

4,863,777

NET INCOME

5,899,791

17,703,680

17,780,058

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(112,375)

(125,942)

(159,246)

NET INCOME – Nisun International’s
shareholders

$

5,787,416

$

17,577,738

$

17,620,812

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Foreign currency translation loss

(6,017,982)

(4,536,797)

(12,576,380)

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(230,566)

13,040,941

5,044,432

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling
interests

1,595

65

6,231

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$

(228,971)

$

13,041,006

$

5,050,663

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER
COMMON SHARE:

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$

1.43

$

4.46

$

4.42

Weighted average number of shares outstanding-
basic and diluted*

4,053,108

3,943,793

3,986,359

 

*

The financial statements give retroactive effect to the May 18, 2023 one-for-ten reverse share split.

 

 

 

NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022

(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)

2024

2023

2022

  CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

5,899,791

$

17,703,680

$

17,780,058

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
       provided by (used in) operating activities:

       Depreciation and amortization

1,719,709

2,238,222

2,113,732

       Stock-based compensation

125,630

       Shares issued for compensation

9,184,200

31,808

185,000

       Bad debt expense

5,037,951

2,215,016

4,509,634

       Impairment of goodwill

128,577

5,488,816

777,329

       Loss on disposition of property and equipment

217,351

1,385

       Income from investments

(36,604)

(365,359)

(541,578)

       Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(118,220)

(710,672)

271,907

       Derivative asset

(182,232)

       Repurchase Treasury shares

64,080

       Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

           Accounts receivable

(34,574,649)

(3,086,600)

(2,075,274)

           Advance to suppliers, net

(56,157,685)

7,282,068

(39,859,386)

           Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(8,653,076)

(5,511,142)

(4,734,501)

           Receivables from supply chain solutions

33,997,219

(18,651,357)

11,372,841

           Inventories

29,767,783

(246,818)

(25,530,993)

           Accounts payable

(11,218,937)

5,722,300

7,693,011

           Advance from customers

(35,241,476)

16,986,750

19,085,377

           Taxes payable

(395,174)

1,478,316

(5,574,048)

           Other payables

(5,604,548)

3,232,387

           Payable to supply chain solutions

(9,165,567)

4,096,141

(15,198,883)

           Operating lease liabilities

(730,895)

(834,381)

(855,242)

           Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

374,477

(1,569,395)

1,501,078

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY
    OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(75,687,925)

35,499,780

(28,952,923)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

       Acquisition of property and equipment

(26,677)

(503,957)

(652,585)

       Purchase of intangible assets

(4,326)

(44,029)

(74,710)

       Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of
           cash received

(530,322)

       Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

44,830,237

103,458,984

78,595,280

       Proceeds from sale of Derivative asset

487,609

       Proceeds from sale of Long-term investment

7,061,233

       Proceeds from investment in debt securities

14,366,013

       Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

159,086

       Purchase of short-term investments

(39,050,962)

(104,365,028)

(51,567,746)

       Purchase of Derivative asset

(1,735,531)

       Purchase of Long-term investments

(7,430,511)

       Purchase of equity investees

(125,074)

       Sale of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents
          sold

434,174

71,514

       Repayments from loans to third parties

2,516,772

       Loans to third parties

(1,474,264)

(229,161)

(501,905)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING
    ACTIVITIES

6,011,044

19,815,569

17,837,501

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

      Proceeds from short-term bank loans

5,350,399

1,553,471

445,831

      Proceeds from third-party loans

1,977,145

36,770,626

      Repayment of short-term bank loans

(2,116,345)

(29,961)

(1,239,983)

      Repayment of third-party loans

(2,918,399)

(2,277,954)

(41,491,973)

      Proceeds from related parties

(10,097)

      Repayment of loan from related parties

(8,028,965)

(2,500,000)

      Purchase of treasury shares

(1,055,500)

94,252

(355,844)

      Capital contribution from non-controlling interest

(35,290)

37,116

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(739,845)

(6,747,302)

(8,344,324)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON
   CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

786,545

(1,234,680)

(4,848,722)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND
   CASH EQUIVALENTS

(69,630,181)

47,333,367

(24,308,468)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
   RESTRICTED CASH FROM CONTINUING
   OPERATIONS-BEGINNING

114,651,940

67,318,573

91,627,041

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
   RESTRICTED CASH FROM CONTINUING
   OPERATIONS-ENDING

$

45,021,759

$

114,651,940

$

67,318,573

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:

      Cash paid for income taxes

$

5,673,350

$

4,530,963

$

10,385,495

      Cash paid for interest

$

170,745

$

29,961

$

496,932

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH
    ACTIVITIES:

       Repayment payable for business disposition

279,037

       Receivable from disposal of subsidiary

$

$

$

289,973

             Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-
                of-use assets

402,209

295,220

4,070,163

       Issuance of shares for share-based compensation

$

700,000

$

$

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM 
   CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE
   COMPRISED OF THE FOLLOWING:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

45,021,759

$

114,454,844

$

63,901,329

Restricted cash

197,096

3,417,244

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

45,021,759

$

114,651,940

$

67,318,573

 

 

