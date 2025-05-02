KuCoin CEO BC Wong Joins Industry Leaders at TOKEN2049 – Highlights Path Toward a Safer, Smarter Crypto Future

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As part of TOKEN2049, one of the most influential gatherings in the digital asset space, KuCoin CEO BC Wong joined a high-profile panel discussion titled “What’s Next for Crypto Markets: The Exchange Perspective.” On stage, he and fellow panelists discussed the evolving role of crypto exchanges as they reach a critical turning point—balancing rapid innovation with increasing regulatory scrutiny.

BC Wong emphasized that exchanges are no longer just trading platforms—they have become essential financial infrastructure. Over the past five years, KuCoin has made substantial investments in rebuilding its core systems, including a complete revamp of its wallet architecture, the development of a real-time data system, and enhanced security frameworks. With the majority of KuCoin’s 1,000+ global employees working in engineering roles, the company’s development strategy is deeply rooted in technical excellence and long-term scalability.

Beyond technology, BC Wong stressed the importance of proactive regulatory engagement. In many markets, regulators now expect to be involved from the earliest stages of product development. To support this shift, KuCoin has assembled a dedicated team of more than 20 scientists and analysts focused on compliance, proof-of-reserve systems, and transparent reporting.

“The role of exchanges has changed,” said BC Wong. “It’s no longer enough to launch fast and fix later. We must collaborate with regulators from day one—because trust isn’t just earned from users; it must be built with the entire financial ecosystem.”

BC Wong also reaffirmed KuCoin’s belief that regulation should not be seen as a constraint, but as a catalyst for long-term credibility. He reiterated that security remains KuCoin’s top priority—a lesson learned through the company’s own experience. As the industry matures into a more regulated environment, BC Wong emphasized that platforms willing to lead in transparency, risk management, and regulatory collaboration will be best positioned to shape the next chapter of crypto.

Looking ahead, BC previewed KuCoin’s plans to launch dedicated, compliant platforms in Europe and Australia in the second half of 2025, alongside continued expansion of the KCS ecosystem to bring more utility and value to global users.

