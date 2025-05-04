Binance and The National Agency for Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Crypto-Asset Development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the National Agency for Investments under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a long-term, sustainable foundation for collaboration in advancing the rapidly growing digital-asset sector in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The signing of the memorandum took place during a first meeting of the Council for the Development of Digital Assets with the participation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Japarov.

The MoU sets the stage for collaboration between the National Agency for Investments and Binance on several fronts. The partnership will see the introduction of crypto payments to the Kyrgyz Republic through Binance Pay, simplifying transactions for visitors. This initiative is set to revolutionize cross-border payment solutions across Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), paving the way for smoother and more efficient transactions across the region.

The agreement also emphasizes educational initiatives. Binance Academy, one of the world’s largest educational hubs for blockchain and cryptocurrency, will assist the National Agency for Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic in creating comprehensive educational programs designed to raise awareness among government agencies and financial institutions. Most importantly, these initiatives will focus on enhancing Kyrgyz citizens’ financial literacy and supporting domestic Web3 projects, ultimately elevating the knowledge and skills that the people of Kyrgyzstan will need to thrive in the era of digital finance.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Binance, which marks a pivotal step in advancing the crypto-assets sector in the Kyrgyz Republic. This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth but also highlights the importance of embracing digital transformation in today’s global economy. Together, we aim to create a robust framework that supports the development of crypto-assets, enhances financial literacy, and opens new avenues for cross-border payments, ultimately benefiting our citizens and the broader region.” — Farhat Iminov, Head of National Agency for Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“Binance is excited to partner with the National Agency for Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic to drive forward the development of crypto-assets in the region. This Memorandum of Understanding represents a shared vision for leveraging blockchain technology to create sustainable economic opportunities, improve financial inclusion and advance the freedom of money in Kyrgyzstan. We look forward to working closely with our partners on all levels of the Kyrgyz government to implement innovative solutions and educational initiatives that will empower individuals and institutions alike.” — Kyrylo Khomiakov Regional Head of CEE, Central Asia and Africa at Binance.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 260 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com .

About National Investments Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic

The National Investments Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic is a governmental agency promoting foreign investments and assisting international companies in finding business opportunities in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The primary objectives of the National Agency are to attract and promote investment inflow to the national economy, to assist existing and potential exporters in promoting their products to overseas markets, as well as to develop mechanisms for public-private partnership.

CONTACT: pr@binance.com