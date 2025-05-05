AVPN is introducing 49 organisations who will train APAC workers on AI as part of the USD15 million AI Opportunity Fund: Asia Pacific

AVPN’s landscape report, AI for All: Building an AI-Ready Workforce in Asia-Pacific, reveals the opportunities for AI across the region with an inclusive AI Just Transition

Trends uncovered include how young workers are future-proofing their careers with AI, a wide AI skilling awareness gap, and an MSME mismatch in the region.

Building on this momentum, the Fund is expanding with an additional USD 10 million from Google.org to further AI skilling initiatives and introduce a dedicated track for MSMEs in the Southeast Asia region

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AVPN, the largest network of social investors in Asia, today announced the recipients for funding from the AI Opportunity Fund: Asia Pacific , a USD 15-million initiative supported by Google.org and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The organisations are receiving support to address the unique challenges faced by workers in the AI work era, providing access and opportunities from the evolving job market. The 49 organisations will receive financial support and expert guidance through the initiative, serving as a unique “ecosystem multiplier lever” of the three-year program as part of the “Train the Trainer” component of AVPN’s initiative, while leveraging their deep-rooted expertise in workforce development to train various groups of workers across Asia Pacific.

The newly-released landscape report by AVPN, AI for All: Building an AI-Ready Workforce in Asia-Pacific , underscores the need for this initiative and the opportunities that come with improving AI skills across the region:

AI Skilling Awareness Gap: Out of the 3,000 respondents surveyed, only 15% have engaged in AI skilling programmes , while more than half (57%) remain unaware that these resources even exist.

, while more than half (57%) remain unaware that these resources even exist. The AI Advantage: Young workers are embracing AI as a means to future-proof their careers in an AI driven future, with 1 in 5 younger workers engaged in AI skilling programmes. Meanwhile, mature workers (aged 50-65) were 1.6 times more likely to indicate concerns about AI trustworthiness and language barriers, indicating the importance of local language outreach and general awareness-building about AI.

engaged in AI skilling programmes. Meanwhile, mature workers (aged 50-65) were more likely to indicate concerns about AI trustworthiness and language barriers, indicating the importance of local language outreach and general awareness-building about AI. The MSME Mismatch: 96% of Asia-Pacific’s companies are Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), yet many struggle with AI skill development due to systemic barriers such as limited training accessibility, lack of access to digital infrastructure, and constrained financial resources—limiting their ability to adopt AI effectively and remain competitive in an AI-driven economy.

As the world shifts towards an AI-driven future, with the potential to create 97 million new jobs, certain roles are likely to evolve in response to automation. The initiative’s aim is to ensure workers in Asia Pacific are prepared to benefit from these opportunities.

To address this gap in Asia-Pacific’s AI work transition, selected organisations will be trained by AVPN’s strategic partners, including organisations such as Seoul National University, KORIKA, AI Singapore, AI Education (Vietnam), and Wadhwani AI. Following which, selected organisations will then directly reach and train various groups of workers, including migrant workers, informal workers, women and gender minorities, and persons with disabilities. The full list of the organisations is available here . Amongst the organisations receiving funding are:

JAIS (India), which works with rural women solopreneurs (often MSMEs) to enable business growth by equipping them with the right digital skills.

BAOBAB Inc. (Japan), which works with refugees and individuals with disabilities, including their caregivers, who all face unique barriers in accessing workforce development opportunities in AI.

TagTeam (Singapore), which reaches Singapore’s migrant domestic workers and construction workers, equipping them with AI skills in preparation for new employment opportunities when they return to their home countries.

Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, said: “There is a pressing need to bridge critical skills gaps in communities with unmet needs across Asia Pacific. Our funded organisations are at the heart of this important component of the AI Work Transition, and they bring expertise and a profound commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by these communities. Through their innovative approaches and dedication to reach and include those who may be otherwise left behind, the AI Opportunity Fund initiative will pave the way for inclusive growth, ensuring that all segments of society can participate in and benefit from technological advancements, fostering a more equitable future for all.

Sanjay Gupta, President, Asia-Pacific, Google, said: “AI has the potential to transform economies and unlock new opportunities, but its benefits must be accessible to everyone. That’s why Google is proud to support the AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific initiative, which is equipping workers across the region with the skills and tools they need to thrive in an AI-powered future. This initiative ensures that more people can participate in—and benefit from—the growing AI economy. We remain committed to helping build a workforce that is ready to harness AI’s full potential for a more equitable future.”

Antonio Zaballos, Director, Digital Sector Office, ADB, said: “Bridging the digital divide requires more than skills training—it demands strong digital infrastructure, affordable connectivity, and inclusive access to AI-driven opportunities. As AI reshapes industries, communities with unmet needs across Asia and the Pacific must have the tools to participate in and benefit from this transformation. ADB is committed to amplifying initiatives like the AI Opportunity Fund initiative to ensure that AI-powered growth is both inclusive and sustainable.”

In response to the strong interest in skill development for AI, Google.org is providing an additional USD 10 million to AVPN to further AI skilling initiatives this year. This expansion, in collaboration with ASEAN Foundation, will introduce a dedicated track focused on supporting MSMEs in Southeast Asia—a crucial segment for regional economic growth—alongside continued efforts to empower workers across Asia-Pacific. Together with the initial USD 15 million funding from Google.org, AVPN’s initiative aims to support training for 720,000 workers across Asia Pacific and 100,000 MSMEs across the Southeast Asia region.

About AVPN

AVPN is the largest network of social investors in Asia, comprising over 600 funders and resource providers across 33 markets. Our mission is to increase the flow and effectiveness of financial, human, and intellectual capital in Asia by enabling members to channel resources towards impact. As an ecosystem builder, AVPN enables its members to connect, learn, act, and lead across key pillars and improve the effectiveness of deployed capital, bringing local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights to the forefront. For more information about AVPN and our work, please visit our website and read our latest Annual Review 2023/24 .

About Google.org

Google.org, Google’s philanthropy, brings the best of Google to help solve some of humanity’s biggest challenges combining funding, product donations and technical expertise to support underserved communities and provide opportunity for everyone. We engage nonprofits, social enterprises and civic entities who make a significant impact on the communities they serve, and whose work has the potential to produce scalable, meaningful change.