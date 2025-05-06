Fangzhou Launches Otsuka’s Third-Generation Leukemia Drug Ponatinib on its Platform

GUANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, announced the availability of Otsuka Pharmaceutical’s third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Iclusig® (ponatinib) through its online platform, providing expanded treatment options for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL). Iclusig®, approved in China in September 2024, has demonstrated particular efficacy against T315I-mutated BCR::ABL1 disease that is resistant to first and second generation TKIs, with the OPTIC trial showing a four-year survival rate of 88% among certain patient cohorts.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, “As a platform focused on patient-centered healthcare, we are committed to bringing innovative treatments such as Iclusig® to Chinese patients through our digital healthcare ecosystem.”

Deep Collaboration with Pharmaceutical Companies

Fangzhou has developed strong partnerships with leading domestic and multinational pharmaceutical companies, along with a comprehensive drug supply chain spanning multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, liver disease, and cardiovascular, and now offering over 210,000 drug SKUs to meet the diverse needs patient chronic disease patients. By harnessing AI, big data, and cloud computing technologies, Fangzhou is focused on continually enhancing its health management services. In addition, the company’s proprietary “AI Personal Health Assistant” and other innovative tools help to improve medication safety and enhance treatment adherence.

AI-enabled Full-cycle Healthcare

Fangzhou delivers comprehensive health services enabled by AI technology. Through the company’s “AI + H2H Smart Healthcare Platform,” patients can access online medical consultations and personalized health recommendations designed to enhance their quality of life. By combining access to innovative drugs with precision health services, Fangzhou is reshaping full-cycle health management through its “technology + care” approach. Looking ahead, the company plans to deepen AI integration within its Internet-based medical services while expanding partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies in order to bring more breakthrough treatments and cutting-edge innovations to patients and their families.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

