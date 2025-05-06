PPA TOUR ASIA LAUNCHES 2025 CALENDAR WITH CHINA SLAM IN THE SPOTLIGHT

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global pickleball revolution is set to break new ground with the announcement of the inaugural PPA Tour Asia events for 2025. Having already found success in the USA, the premier tour is ready to deliver an unmatched pickleball experience to a new corner of globe. PPA Tour Asia will launch with five tournaments on the initial calendar, headlined by the China Slam.



PPA Tour Asia features a three-tier tournament structure – Slam, Cup and Open events – ensuring all regions and levels of competition experience the premier pickleball tour. Points earned at these events count towards the PPA Tour Asia Rankings, as players chase the prestigious No.1 crown – the ultimate recognition for dominance in Asian professional pickleball.

Slam : 2000 points with an estimated US$1 million in prize money and payouts, bringing together elite international talent including top American pros, Australian pros and Asia’s best players.

Cup : 1500 points and an estimated US$500,000 each in prize money and payouts, showcasing fierce competition among established regional professionals and rising stars.

Open: 1000 points and a minimum of US$50,000 in prize money, elevate regional talent and grow the sport throughout Asia.

Malaysia, one of the fastest-growing regions for pickleball in the world, will host the tour’s opening event in July. The schedule then moves into an exciting East Asian swing, with back-to-back tournaments in Hong Kong and Japan in August.

The season then peaks with the China Slam, bringing the premier tier to the most populous country in the world. Scheduled for October 1-5 during China’s Golden Week holiday celebrations, the tournament offers an ideal opportunity to showcase pickleball and put a spotlight on the emerging sport.

Panas Kuala Lumpur Open | July 3-6

Hong Kong Open | August 19-24

Sansan Fukuoka Open | August 26-31

China Slam | October 1-5

Kuala Lumpur Cup | October 9-12

“With the launch of the PPA Tour Asia calendar, we’re bringing world-class pickleball action to the fastest-growing markets in the sport. From Malaysia to China, these events will showcase the best talent while creating new opportunities for players and fans across the region. The China Slam is also part of the UPA International Championship Series, creating the foundation of pickleball’s global expansion.” Kimberly Koh, Managing Director, UPA Asia.

More events for 2025 will be announced soon.

To keep up to date on the latest pickleball news, head to ppatour-asia.com.

About UPA | PPA Tour Asia

UPA Asia, operating the PPA Tour Asia, is the premier professional and amateur pickleball tour in Asia, dedicated to expanding the sport’s highest level across the region. We focus on developing professional athletes through world-class events, elite training programs, and professional pathways while engaging new fans and growing participation. By forging strategic partnerships and delivering exceptional tournament experiences, we’re positioning pickleball as a leading sport in Asia. For more information, please contact: media@upa-asia.com.

