CTF Life Title-Sponsored “Fencing Plus” Training Programme by Kai Tak Sports Initiative Officially Kicks Off

Nearly 800 Students Participate in the Selection to Become Future World Champions



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2025 – Title-sponsored by CTF Life and organised by Kai Tak Sports Initiative (KTSI), the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme (“Programme”) officially kicked off at the Kai Tak Arena Grand Hall on 4 May 2025 and marked the inaugural participation for CTF Life‧CIRCLE members. Through the holistic and structural development framework of the Programme, it aims to discover potential fencing athletes and cultivate a new generation of sports elites in Hong Kong, promoting the “Sports for All” culture and enhancing professionalism. Qualified apprentices will undergo a close to two-year structured training and can compete at the “Fencing Plus” Cup. Outstanding performers in the competition will receive professional training, and a chance to participate in the Hong Kong Under-14 Cadet Pre team. They will also have the opportunity to compete in the “Asian Youth Elite Fencing League”, supported by CTF Life, sharing the stage with fencers from around the world. An Experiential Day was also held on the Kick-Off Day, where the public participated in challenges to test their fitness skills, in preparation for next year’s registration for the programme.

Group photo at the press conference. Joining on stage includes Denise Au-Yeung, Chief Strategy Officer of CTF Life (third from the left); Director (Strategic Planning) of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), King-shing Tang (third from the right); Chairman of the Hong Kong Fencing Association, Wing Sun Yeung (first from the left); Head Coach of the Programme, Antonio Lam (first from the right); Celebrities Panther Chan (second from the right) and Mike Tsang (second from the left).

Among the distinguished guests at the Kick-Off Ceremony to witness this significant moment were Chief Strategy Officer of CTF Life, Denise Au-Yeung; Director (Strategic Planning) of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), King-shing Tang; Chairman of the Hong Kong Fencing Association, Wing Sun Yeung and Head Coach of the Programme, Antonio Lam. The event also invited Hong Kong fencing athletes, Moriah Man Ngai See (Sabre); Yeung Chi Ka (Foil) and Clarence Lai Ka Tsun (Epee) to demonstrate the basic techniques of the three disciplines and give guidance to the young apprentices on stage. Celebrities Panther Chan and Mike Tsang also performed songs to cheer for the young fencers and experienced fencing under the guidance of Antonio Lam.

CTF Life‧CIRCLE Members join the Programme for the first time and enjoy unique experiences

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Life, said, “Title-sponsoring the ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme by KTSI for the first time demonstrates our commitment to local sports development and offers opportunities for the next generation of athletes to shine on the international stage, creating value beyond sportsmanship. Furthermore, this edition marks the inaugural participation of CTF Life‧CIRCLE members, reflecting our dedication to delivering unique and high-quality diverse experiences for our customers.”

Director (Strategic Planning) of Kai Tak Sports Park, King-shing Tang, expressed appreciation to the title sponsorship of CTF Life during his speech, “KTSI is dedicated to advance sports for all for the Hong Kong community through sports and fitness related activities open to participants of all skill levels and ages. ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme is our major initiative, and we extend our special gratitude to CTF Life for their title sponsorship, supporting young athletes to undergo high-quality training and take part in competitions, cultivating a new generation of fencing athletes.”

Over 1,000 applicants aspire to become future fencers

The Programme received an enthusiastic response with over a thousand applications, including eligible children from underprivileged families whose participation was fully supported by CTF Life. The first stage of selection was held on the same day as the Kick-Off Ceremony, where about 800 successfully registered students participated in an interactive full-day test assessing their physical fitness abilities, including speed, agility and reflexes. Led by Head Coach, Antonio Lam, former Olympic Games representative of the Hong Kong Fencing Team and the Top Sabre Fencer in Hong Kong, he will guide a team of professional coaches to help apprentices build a solid foundation from the basic to the advanced levels through tailored instructions.

CTF Life will also arrange a series of sports-related workshops, spanning nutrition, physiotherapy, sports journalism and commentary, to help young talent unleash their potential and achieve all-round development.

As the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of KTSP, the largest integrated sports and

entertainment landmark in Hong Kong, CTF Life will continue to be in support of KTSP’s pursuit in bringing international events to Hong Kong, reinforcing the city’s position as the “Events Capital of Asia”. CTF Life * CIRCLE members will have the opportunity to gain priority access to international sports and entertainment events, as well as community service initiatives organised or sponsored by the Company, and enjoy a wealth of unique experiences.

Details about the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme

Stage One: 4 May, 2025 Selection Day: Select potential participants from nearly 800 children aged 6-10 for basic training Stage Two: July-August 2025 Basic Training: Comprehensive and structured basic fencing training, including postures and movements, physical fitness training, and education on fencing rules and etiquette Stage Three: October-November 2025 Advanced Training: Intensive and in-depth technical curriculum for participants who excel in the Basic Training to enhance their skills Stage Four: 27-28 December 2025 (Tentative) CTF Life “Fencing Plus” Cup and Celebration: Put learning into practice during the competition and further experience the joy and challenges of competitive sports Stage Five Elite Training

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Cheng family (“Chow Tai Fook Group” or “the Group”) to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.