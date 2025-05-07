Laos to Implement Nationwide Digital ID Card System

Laos is ready to roll out a nationwide digital ID card system as part of its broader effort to modernize public services.

The recent announcement, published on the Department of Mass Media’s official Facebook page on 7 May, confirmed that Laos is ready to take the project to the next stage. While the exact timeline for implementation has not yet been disclosed, the ministry emphasized its commitment to moving forward with the initiative.

The initiative will establish a centralized database and modern infrastructure for securely managing citizens’ personal information.

The goal is to create a robust digital identity system while strengthening the technical capabilities of the civil servants responsible for its implementation.

Once in place, the system will streamline public services and introduce advanced technologies into government operations, making everyday interactions more efficient for citizens across the country.

The digital ID project officially launched in July 2024 during a high-level meeting between the President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, and the then-President of Vietnam, To Lam, held in conjunction with Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship.