Students Hospitalized After Collagen Drug Mix Causes Convulsions

Three primary school students in Vientiane were hospitalized on 5 May after consuming a drug mixed with collagen, prompting renewed attention to student drug use.

The incident involved three female students from the Lao-Viet Friendship School in Vientiane, who began convulsing in their classroom after taking the substance. They were immediately taken to Mittaphap Hospital for treatment.

According to state media, the students had been secretly consuming the collagen-mixed drugs in the restroom. Among the three, two students—both reportedly with underlying health conditions—were in serious condition, while the third experienced only mild dizziness.

After their hospitalization, the students’ conditions stabilized, though one of them requires continued recovery at home.

Following the incident, the school notified parents, advised them to closely monitor their children, and raised awareness about the dangers of such drugs.

The issue of drug abuse extended beyond the capital.

In 2024, Bolikhamxay Province reported a growing crisis of student drug abuse. According to provincial public security, an increasing number of students have been consuming drugs mixed with coffee—a problem that authorities are tackling through awareness campaigns.

Another serious concern among students in the province is the use of e-cigarettes. Authorities have noted that these devices are gaining popularity among youth due to their appealing flavors and eye-catching packaging, which are designed to entice users.