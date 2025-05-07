Vingroup and the Rise of the ESG Ecosystem

Vingroup is positioning itself to lead Vietnam’s ESG push, using its broad business network to drive sustainable growth at home and abroad, while eyeing partnerships in the Middle East’s expanding sustainability sector.



HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2025 – In one of Vietnam’s crowded conference halls this month, corporate leaders gathered to debate the importance of ESG in business. One idea gained particular attention, even though it seemed obvious: no single company can tackle environmental and social challenges alone. It is necessary to build an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) ecosystem, an interconnected network of businesses, investors, and regulators. Among the Vietnamese companies seen as capable of leading this effort is Vingroup, a giant with a footprint spanning transportation, healthcare, real estate, and education.

Vinhomes Ocean Park 1 urban area, part of the Vingroup ecosystem.

The shift toward ecosystem thinking has been happening around the world for years. Governments are tightening disclosure rules. In Europe, new regulations now require businesses to track ESG performance across their entire supply chains. In the Middle East, despite a long reliance on oil wealth, new initiatives are emerging to support sustainability, including large-scale urban construction projects. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are launching ambitious efforts such as NEOM and Masdar City, which are planned communities centered around clean energy, smart mobility, and sustainable living.

The trend is clear. Companies are positioning themselves to lead the next phase of global commerce by embedding ESG principles into every aspect of their operations.

For Vingroup, ESG is not simply a new box to tick. It has already become an integral part of their business model. Their EV arm, VinFast, moved aggressively into electric mobility, ending production of gasoline-powered vehicles in 2022. Last year, VinFast delivered more than 97,000 electric cars, representing an increase of approximately 192 percent compared to 2023. Although this figure may seem modest compared to established global giants, it made VinFast the top-selling car brand in Vietnam. These vehicles are helping to cut tens of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Electric public buses, operated by VinBus, offering commuters a clean alternative to diesel-powered transport. Vinhomes, Vingroup’s real estate arm, has integrated solar panels, smart water systems, and green parks into its large-scale developments. VinUni, Vingroup’s university in Hanoi, has established a Center for Environmental Intelligence to focus on real-world applications of sustainability research.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s small- and medium-sized businesses, which account for about 97 percent of the country’s enterprises, are still finding their footing in ESG adoption. Many businesses remain unclear about how to begin. Sixty percent lacked information on where to register for support, according to Mr. Mạc Quốc Anh, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Hanoi Small and Medium Enterprises Association. Without larger players stepping up, the gap between companies embracing ESG and those left behind will only widen. With its scale and expertise, Vingroup is in a strong position to anchor a broader movement and help smaller companies align with global standards.

Beyond Vietnam, new opportunities are emerging in regions that were once considered unlikely markets. The Middle East is undergoing a profound economic and environmental transformation. Driven by national visions such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, Middle Eastern governments are investing heavily in green mobility, smart infrastructure, and renewable energy. Entire cities, industrial hubs, and tourism complexes are being designed with sustainability as a core principle.

For a company like Vingroup, the alignment is natural. Its experience in creating interconnected and sustainable businesses matches the region’s demand for credible, fully integrated partners.

Cooperation could take many forms, including electric vehicles on desert highways, smart residential hubs powered by renewable energy, green hospitals, or financial models that reward environmental stewardship. While the specifics may vary, the central idea remains the same: combining strengths to create long-term value.

As public awareness grows and regulatory pressures intensify, Vietnam’s corporate sector is moving from fragmented ESG efforts toward a more unified approachWith companies like Vingroup leading the way, Vietnam is actively shaping what sustainable development will look like, both at home and on the global stage.

