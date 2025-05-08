Bybit Forges “Bridges of the World” at Flagship Institutional Symposium, Culminating TOKEN2049 Week in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, successfully concluded TOKEN2049 Week with its flagship Institutional (INS) Symposium, an exclusive, invite-only event designed to foster deeper connections and collaborative innovation within the institutional crypto space.

Tailored for hedge funds, family offices, and high-net-worth investors, the symposium convened Bybit’s top institutional clients and ecosystem partners for a full day of thought leadership, strategic alignment, and insightful discussions on the future of digital finance. Held under the theme of Bridges of the World, the event embodied the company’s mission to build transformative connections between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset ecosystem, while paving the way for forward-thinking, inclusive financial growth.

The agenda for the symposium was curated to provide actionable insights, including high-level discussions on macroeconomic trends, as well as deep dives into Bybit’s cutting-edge institutional-grade products. Attendees explored partnership opportunities across several strategic areas, including advanced derivatives, unified loan account, API infrastructure, custody solutions, as well as stronger security and wallet solutions — all critical elements in building a resilient bridge to the future of finance.

Shunyet Jan, Head of Institutional and Derivatives at Bybit, shared, “Bybit’s 100% growth in institutional clients in 2024, surpassing 2,000 active entities, reflects the growing trust in our platform. This momentum is strengthened by strategic partnerships, including our collaboration with Zodia Custody for off-venue settlement solutions, responding to industry security concerns. Alongside partners like Fireblocks and Copper, we continue to ensure secure, institutional-grade custody for our clients.”

Throughout the event, leading voices from the industry shared their expertise, including Paul Kremsky, Head of Business Development at Cumberland; Jordi Alexander, CEO of SLN Selini Capital; and Dom Longman, Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at Zodia Custody. Their participation underscored the importance of institutional engagement in shaping the future of crypto, highlighting the evolving role of regulated institutions in bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

“The symposium was about fostering deeper relationships and creating space for institutions to align on shared goals,” added Shunyet Jan. “By offering an inside look at what’s coming next and opening the floor for collaboration, we’re laying the foundation for future growth — together.”

Attendees from leading firms praised Bybit’s resilience, innovation, and strong community presence. Han of Adaptive Frontier said, “Super well done handling the hack. Everyone was just super impressed. It gave us a lot of comfort.” Jonas Schmidt of SSW Alpha Rock Fund PCC Ltd called it “an amazing experience trading with Bybit, one of the best exchanges,” adding, “I wouldn’t be happier with the exchange.” Vincent Liu of Kronos Research shared his impression of the gathering: “This is a great event so far today. You guys have some great guests.” Allen Fok of Elk Crypto concluded, “I’m really glad you guys are doing something like this — to have everybody in the same place where we can talk.” Salim Dhanani of Pave Bank added, “The market is only going to grow 100x bigger and I think Bybit’s perfectly positioned to capture it.”

Bybit’s active role during TOKEN2049 Week further solidified its long-standing commitment to advancing global crypto adoption through education, infrastructure development, and strategic partnerships. As Dubai continues to establish itself as a global digital asset hub, Bybit is proud to contribute to the growth of the sector and support the institutions that are building the future of finance.



About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone.

