HKU iCube Annual Gala Luncheon 2025 – Talent Management in the Age of AI

Keynote Speakers (Group Photo) – From left to right: Prof. Hongbin CAI, Dean of HKU Business School, The University of Hong Kong; Ms. Clara CHAN, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited; Ir. Tony WONG, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government; Prof. Jin LI, Director of HKU’s Centre for AI, Management and Organization (CAMO), HKU Business School

HONG KONG SAR – 8 May 2025 – HKU iCube celebrated its second anniversary at the, held at its venue in Two Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong. The event, themedexplored how artificial intelligence is reshaping talent acquisition, and organizational structures in today's fast-evolving business landscape.​

The gala brought together a distinguished lineup of speakers from government, academia, and the business community, alongside 60 esteemed delegates, including industry leaders, talent management experts, and innovators. Together, they shared actionable insights in leveraging AI to drive workforce transformation, foster innovation, and ensure organizational success in a digital era.​

Highlights from the Event

In his opening speech, Professor Hongbin Cai, Dean of HKU Business School, reaffirmed the School’s commitment to being a global leader in business education. He emphasized HKUBS’s mission to nurture future-ready business leaders equipped to excel in an AI-driven world. Professor Cai also announced an exciting new initiative: the launch of a Taught Postgraduate stream in AI and Business, designed to equip students with cutting-edge AI knowledge and its practical applications in business.

Ms. Clara Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC), spoke about “opportunities and challenges in high-tech investment for Hong Kong’s future.” She emphasized that strategic investments in AI and technological innovation are key to maintaining and enhancing Hong Kong’s competitive edge on the global stage. She also covered the HKIC’s role in accelerating the nurturing of new quality productive forces, facilitating investee companies regarding product and service innovation as well as productivity improvement, and conducting more comprehensive talent development.

Ir. Tony Wong, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy, delivered a keynote addressed on “AI Ecosystem Development”. He highlighted the Government’s effort on promoting ethical development of AI and R&D of AI in Hong Kong, fostering an AI-savvy workforce, provided an overview of the support offered to the industry, and shared insights on promoting AI applications and training within the Government.

Professor Jin Li, Zhang Yonghong Professor of Economics and Strategy at HKU Business School, introduced the University’s groundbreaking initiative: the establishment of the Centre for AI, Management and Organization (CAMO). As the founding Director of CAMO, Professor Li outlined the Centre’s mission: “The Centre is envisioned as a leading hub for interdisciplinary AI research and collaboration in the business sector. By bringing together experts from both industry and academia, CAMO aims to advance the development and applications of artificial intelligence to solve real-world challenges in management and organizational strategy.”

A Platform for Innovation and Collaboration

The HKU iCube Gala Luncheon was a tremendous success, fostering cross-sector collaboration and serving as a dynamic platform for thought leadership and innovation. The event showcased HKU iCube’s commitment to advancing youth development and driving impactful change by connecting academics, industry leaders, and policymakers.

As the Friends of iCube Network continues to grow, HKU iCube remains dedicated to facilitating meaningful conversations and partnerships that create shared value and inspire solutions for a better future.

For more information about HKU iCube and upcoming events, visit www.hku-icube.hku.hk

