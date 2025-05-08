RedBox Storage Celebrates 10th Anniversary – “Unbox Your Life” Pop-Up Event

HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This summer, RedBox Storage celebrates its 10th anniversary by inviting everyone to experience “Unbox Your Life”, an exclusive pop-up event designed to inspire creativity, organization, and smarter living. Taking place at Shop 3, Central 88, 88-98 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong, this interactive pop-up store runs from 8 May to mid-July 2025, offering visitors a fun and hands-on opportunity to discover how storage can transform their lives.

Pop-Up Highlights: Unbox the Fun!

Claw Machine Fun: Play for free and win adorable prizes.

Giant Photo Spot: Snap a photo at our giant unboxing station, upload it to Instagram or Facebook with tags @redboxstorage and #UnboxYourLife, and earn tokens for the claw machine game.

Themed Self Storage Units: Explore creative storage solutions tailored for small apartments, growing families, or busy professionals. Find inspiration for every lifestyle!

Exclusive Offers: Enjoy pop-up-only discounts on our storage solutions — don’t miss out!

Special Anniversary Offers: Unboxing Promotions

Personal Storage Promotions : Get up to 4 0 % off on our storage plans to meet your needs!

: Get up to on our storage plans to meet your needs! New Business Storage Deals : Take advantage of our newly launched business storage promotions designed to boost your operations: Flexible Business Storage : Choose 6-month or 12-month packages and enjoy professional consultations, delivery services, shelving installation, and exclusive gifts. Professional Valet Monthly Plans : Tailored for startups and SMEs, these plans include document boxes and delivery services to make your business operations seamless.

: Take advantage of our newly launched business storage promotions designed to boost your operations:

Whether for personal or business use, RedBox Storage has the perfect solution for you. Contact us now to learn more!

Event Details

Date : 8 May, 2025 to mid-July 2025

: 8 May, 2025 to mid-July 2025 Time : 11am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday

: 11am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday Location : Shop 3, Central 88, 88-98 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong (Central Station Exit C)

: Shop 3, Central 88, 88-98 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong (Central Station Exit C) Admission: Free

RedBox Storage isn’t just about storing belongings – it’s about transforming spaces to improve the quality of life. From clever organizing tips to creative inspiration, “Unbox Your Life” is designed to bring joy, functionality, and fresh ideas into your everyday life. Bring your friends, family, or come solo – it’s time to unbox your life and unlock your future!

For more information, visit https://www.redboxstorage.com.hk/en/unbox-your-life or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @redboxstorage.

About RedBox Storage

Acquired by global investment giant Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, RedBox Storage has established itself as a premier storage specialist, offering innovative and flexible solutions for individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation, unmatched quality, and customer-centric service, RedBox Storage helps you make room for what matters most.

CONTACT:



KK Chan

Director of Marketing

T +852 3792 0210

E kk.chan@redboxstorage.com.hk