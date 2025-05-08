The NDC Partnership Launches Tool for Climate Investment Planning and Mobilization to Help Countries Unlock Finance

The NDC Partnership launched an interactive online tool — the Climate Investment Planning and Mobilization Framework that prepares countries to unlock and channel climate finance.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With input and expertise from 115 countries, implementing partners and public and private finance institutions, the NDC Partnership launched the “Climate Investment Planning and Mobilization Framework” (CIPMF) online tool designed to help countries unlock and channel climate finance.

As countries develop climate pledges, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), this year, they aim to rapidly transition from planning to implementing their priority actions. Yet, insufficient access to climate finance remains a chief constraint — compounded by recent shifts in the financing landscape. In this context, countries will need clear investment plans to inform conversations with financiers and investors.

NDC Partnership Global Director Pablo Vieira: “The climate finance landscape is complex and fragmented, making it difficult for countries to access and effectively leverage available resources. To translate their climate goals into clear plans and bankable projects, countries must be prepared to strategically engage financial actors. This requires a clear understanding of where gaps exist in national climate finance knowledge, capacity and planning — and a coordinated effort to close them, unlocking access to public, private and blended finance.”

The CIPMF is built on the premise that countries will need to align the whole-of-government, including planning and finance ministries, national development banks, central banks and the private sector to expand the amount, quality and impact of financing available. With this tool, and NDC Partnership support, countries can clearly articulate their priorities and needs to technical partners, financiers and investors.

The climate finance gap is evidenced by country requests for support to the NDC Partnership, a global coalition of more than 240 countries and institutions. Finance is the most frequently requested type of support to the NDC Partnership, with 90% of developing countries requesting some form of finance-related support from across its membership.

In response to country demand for finance support, the NDC Partnership and Green Climate Fund (GCF) launched a working draft of the CIPMF in 2023 at COP28 in Dubai with input from a range of actors, including private and public institutions and country representatives. By creating a common reference point, the guide supported countries to navigate the complexities of climate investment and strategically mobilize investments to achieve their climate objectives.

Building on this guidance, the CIPMF online tool is a first-of-its kind resource that outlines six key stages across the climate investment planning and resource mobilization process.

Learn more and access the new tool here.

More About the Climate Investment Planning and Mobilization Framework Online Tool

Allowing flexible user-entry points for countries at different stages of the finance planning process, the CIPMF enables countries to identify climate finance needs and gaps, develop finance strategies and project plans and map support providers and finance opportunities — tailored to their national contexts.

The CIPMF promotes evidence-based decision-making in response to country-stated needs, including via specialized supplements around key thematic priorities.

About the NDC Partnership

The NDC Partnership is a global coalition, bringing together more than 240 members, including more than 130 countries, developed and developing, and more than 100 institutions to deliver on ambitious, transformational climate action that helps achieve the Paris Agreement and drive sustainable development.