Chubb Life Launches “Health Up” Insurance Plan to Foster a Wellness Lifestyle for the Tech-savvy Generation

Belinda Au(middle), Mercedes Ho (Right), with Health Up Partners

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2025 – Chubb Life Hong Kong today announced the launch of Health Up Insurance Plan (Health Up), a digital insurance plan aimed at promoting and facilitating well-being practices for individuals wishing to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Health Up is designed to offer term life coverage and accidental death protection1 with a comprehensive suite of health and wellness offers to customers aged 18 to 55. The annual Premium2 of Health Up is HKD800, around HKD2.19 per day, offering exceptional value to health-conscious individuals.

Upon enrollment, customers will receive exclusive access to a wide range of health and wellness offers, provided by health product and service providers such as Comvita, Doctor’s Choice, EC Healthcare, Eu Yan Sang, JP Partners Medical, Naturo Vita, and Vita Green. These services include medical and hearing checkups, dental scaling, and the opportunity to choose supplements such as cordyceps, chicken essence, probiotics, and immune system boosters.

In addition to promoting better health through diet and exercise, Health Up provides a new approach to fostering a healthy lifestyle through allowing customers to select one health and wellness service each year, tailored to their individual wellness needs.

For the younger, tech-savvy generation seeking a convenient, simple and fast digital application experience, Health Up provides an easy application process through Chubb Life Hong Kong’s digital platform. Starting in March 2025, Chubb introduces an exclusive discount offer with MoneyBack points reward for MoneyBack App members. Members can redeem a unique promo code through the MoneyBack App and make purchases on Chubb’s Health Up webpage to enjoy the offer. As one of the largest loyalty programs “Find It. Earn It. Get MoneyBack” – HK’s most rewarding loyalty platform is at the heart of this initiative in Hong Kong, this initiative aims to enhance traffic and digitally connect our community, and offer exceptional value to health-conscious individuals. There is no requirement for a health examination or financial background check.

Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, “We recognise the importance of a comprehensive and holistic approach to personal protection, health, and well-being in today’s environment. With Health Up’s simplicity and seamless online application process, we believe Health Up will encourage our customers to adopt lifestyles that prioritise their personal well-being, and enhance their overall health and wellness.”

To promote a lifestyle focused on preventive protection, members of our Health Up partners3 will benefit from a consistent 30% discount using a special promotion code provided by the partners. Customers are able to access the Health Up webpage via our supporting partner4 s’ channels to take advantage of limited-time 30% discounts available from now to June 30, 2025, followed by a 20% discount starting on July 1, 2025.

Health up is powered by Chubb Studio, the company’s market-leading global digital integration platform, which created a simple and seamless customer journey for Health Up customers. For more details, please visit: https://ap.studio.chubb.com/v2/hk/chubb/healthup/pweb-healthup/en-HK.

Remarks:

1 While the Policy is in force, the Company will pay the Accident Death Benefit if the Insured sustains an injury which directly and solely results in his / her death within 12 months from the date of Accident.

2 Premiums do not include the levy which is collected by the Insurance Authority. The Premium is not guaranteed, and Chubb Life reserves the right to revise or adjust the Premium according to our applicable Premium rate upon each Policy Anniversary, subject to other terms and conditions, if any, as set out in the Policy.

3 Health Up Partners include Comvita, Doctor’s Choice, EC Healthcare, Eu Yan Sang, JP Partners Medical, Naturo Vita, Vita Green.

4 Supporting Partners included ESD Life, foodpanda Hong Kong, HK01, Midland Club, Moneyback, Shopback, Sportsoho and myTV SUPER.

5 This limited-time 30% discount is applicable from April 30 to June 30, 2025. Following the promotional period, a standard 20% discount will be reinstated.

“Disclaimer: **Important Note**: Health Up Insurance Plan is an insurance product underwritten by Chubb Life Insurance Hong Kong Limited (“Chubb Life”). As Watson MoneyBack (HK) Limited (“MBHK”) is not a licensed insurance intermediary. MBHK will not advise nor arrange the purchase of any insurance plan or provide any sales support under The Offer. MBHK Program Members hereby acknowledge and agree that they should not rely on any information, recommendation or advice provided by MBHK in making a purchase decision on Chubb Life’s online platform. MBHK is not in any way holding itself out as an insurance agent nor an insurance intermediary. MBHK is not advising, negotiating, arranging, inviting, inducing or attempting to invite or induce the MB Program Members to enter into an insurance contract or to make an application for an insurance contract. MBHK is not in any way attempting to carry out any regulated activities as defined under the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41 of Laws of Hong Kong).”

Hashtag: #Chubb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.