‘Wing Chun’ Opens to Standing Ovation in South Korea, Dance as a Bridge: A New Chapter for China-Korea Cultural Exchange.

ANDONG, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — When the final pose held and the lights rose on the stage of Andong Culture & Arts Center on July 31, the audience rose as one. The applause did not fade for nearly ten minutes.



Video from Shenzhen Media Group

The Shenzhen Opera & Dance Theater had just delivered the South Korean premiere of “Wing Chun,” a dance drama that blends martial arts with contemporary dance. For the hundreds of spectators filling the hall — including South Korean cultural officials, APEC-related guests, martial arts practitioners and local residents — the performance was nothing short of mesmerizing.

“The stage, the dance, and the martial arts — they blend together so perfectly!” said an audience member from Andong after the premiere. The host city Andong is a spiritual home of Korean Confucianism, often referred to as the “spiritual and cultural capital of Korea.” South Korea hosted the APEC summit in 2025, and China will take the helm as host in November 2026. The back-to-back hosting of APEC has given this cultural tour a diplomatic significance that extends beyond the stage.

“Wing Chun” is distinguished by its fusion of dance and martial arts, bringing two national-level intangible cultural heritage elements — Wing Chun kung fu and the dyeing technique of Xiangyunsha silk — onto the stage. Through a dual narrative that intertwines the legendary life of the martial arts master Ip Man with the dreams of contemporary filmmakers, the production showcases the spiritual essence of traditional Chinese culture through the universal language of movement.

Since its premiere, “Wing Chun” has been performed 336 times in over 50 cities worldwide, with an audience of approximately 460,000. The production’s success is the latest fruit of Shenzhen’s thriving cultural ecosystem — often described as a “tropical rainforest” model.

South Korea successfully hosted the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province last year, and this year China will take up the APEC baton in Shenzhen, a city of innovation and openness. Though the performance has ended, the seeds of curiosity about Shenzhen have been quietly planted in the hearts of Korean audiences. “Through this dance drama, I learned about Shenzhen for the first time — I want to go and see it!” said an audience member who attended the premiere with her child.

After the Korea run, “Wing Chun” will continue its global journey. The production is scheduled to launch more international tour stops in the second half of 2026, targeting established performing arts markets in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. Shenzhen Media Group will continue to provide follow‑up coverage.