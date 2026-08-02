TORRAS Unveils Q3 Air Pro, the World’s First Dual-Layer Airbag Case Built for Outdoor Adventure

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Better protection has long been one of the defining challenges facing the phone case industry. In pursuit of higher drop-test ratings, many brands rely on thicker structures or additional materials. Yet these measures often compromise everyday comfort and limit design flexibility. With the Q3 Air Pro, TORRAS is addressing this long-standing trade-off through a new flagship case that redefines the future of phone protection.

Dual-layer Airbag Redefines Protection

Building on four generations of airbag innovation, TORRAS introduces the Q3 Air Pro, its latest flagship case with a newly engineered dual-layer airbag system. Powered by Air Duet™ technology, the dual-layer airbags along its top and bottom edges deliver enhanced protection through a smarter, lighter approach without relying on added bulk.

When the phone is dropped or bumped, the sealed airbags rapidly disperse impact energy throughout the system and quickly spring back. Designed for greater resilience, the Q3 Air Pro’s dual-layer airbag works in two stages to further reduce damage risk: the outer airbag intercepts the initial impact, while the inner airbag disperses the residual shock.

Protective Gear Built for Outdoor Adventure

More than a phone accessory, the Q3 Air Pro is protective gear designed for outdoor adventure, helping adventurers stay focused and perform at their best in demanding environments.

Inspired by the air-cushioning systems used in performance sneakers, the Q3 Air Pro combines responsive impact protection with a bold, futuristic athletic aesthetic. Its transparent outer airbag reveals the orange inner layer and twin-ribbed loop structure, making the engineering behind its protection clearly visible.

This visible construction offers reassurance, reducing concerns about device safety so outdoor enthusiasts can focus on the challenge ahead and move with greater confidence.

A 360° Rotatable Kickstand for Hands-Free Use

Beyond impact protection, the Q3 Air Pro is designed to make using a phone easier in outdoor environments. Its built-in magnetic stand combines multi-angle support, magnetic attachment and wireless charging within an ultra-slim stand ring.

With full 360-degree rotation and a 180-degree flip mechanism, users can position their phone at virtually any angle, while 18N of magnetic force allows it to attach securely to compatible metal surfaces.

This enables users to take calls, follow navigation and capture moments hands-free from virtually any angle, without carrying additional equipment on the move.

Details Made for the Journey

Every detail of the Q3 Air Pro is designed to meet the demands of outdoor enthusiasts. Refined through 576 texture adjustments, the back panel is engineered to withstand sweat, dirt and everyday wear. Rock-inspired grip textures along both sides provide a more secure hold.

Inside, the soft microfiber lining features a topographic contour pattern and the coordinates of Mount Everest—a subtle detail created for those who are always moving forward and already looking toward their next destination.

Explore the TORRAS Protective Case Lineup

The Q3 Air Pro is now available through the following channels:

TORRAS Official Website: https://bit.ly/4w0BFw3

Amazon: https://bit.ly/4fydwIo

Alongside the flagship Q3 Air Pro, the protective Ostand case lineup also includes the lighter Q3 Rugg for everyday protection and the single-layer airbag case Q3 Air for more active pursuits. Together, the lineup reflects TORRAS’ commitment to creating diverse case options for the different ways people live, move and explore.

Q3 Rugg

TORRAS Official Website: https://bit.ly/4c9Raui

Amazon: https://bit.ly/4hG7oyT

Q3 Air

TORRAS Official Website: https://bit.ly/4fN9bjl

Amazon: https://bit.ly/4g2j1z0