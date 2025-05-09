Laos Records Over 730 Accidents in April, Claiming 109 Lives

Laos experienced a rise in road accidents in April, with 734 incidents reported nationwide, resulting in 109 fatalities, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

The number of road accidents in April marked a 24 percent increase from March, which recorded 617 accidents. The figure also surpassed that of the same period last year, when 710 cases were reported.

Speeding was the leading cause, responsible for 204 accidents. Drunk driving followed in 131 cases, and improper lane changes accounted for 95. Most accidents occurred between 6:00 pm and midnight, particularly between Monday and Thursday.

The age group with the highest incidence of accidents was between 31 and 50 years old.

Vientiane Capital recorded the highest number of fatal accidents, with 102 cases, followed by Vientiane Province with 98 cases, and Champasack with 87.

Among the most frequently recorded foreign nationals involved were citizens of China, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to follow traffic regulations, especially during high-risk periods and in major accident-prone provinces.