Over 90 Lives Lost in April to Road Accidents, Drunk Driving Remains Major Factor

A total of 96 individuals lost their lives in road accidents across Laos in April, with a significant number of these collisions attributed to drunk driving. The Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security’s latest report highlighted a worrying trend, revealing 710 accidents in April alone—a notable increase from the previous month.

These incidents led to substantial damage and injuries, with 1,269 vehicles affected and 1,167 people injured. This marks an increase of 249 injuries compared to March. The death toll also rose by 11 compared to the previous month.

A significant portion of these accidents occurred during the week-long Lao New Year celebrations, a period marked by heightened travel and festivities. From 11 to 17 April, the country experienced 316 traffic accidents, resulting in 33 deaths. This period of increased travel and festivity has historically seen a spike in road incidents.

The primary causes of road accidents in Laos remain consistent, with overspeeding, drunk driving and reckless driving being the most prevalent. The report detailed that out of the total incidents, 202 cases involved drunk driving, 98 involved reckless driving, and 64 were due to abrupt lane changes. These factors reflect a broader issue of disregard for traffic regulations.

Vientiane Capital reported the highest number of accidents, followed by the provinces of Vientiane, Champassack, Savannakhet, and Luang Prabang. This geographic distribution suggests a need for targeted road safety campaigns in both urban and rural areas.

In response to the rising numbers, traffic police are urging drivers to adhere strictly to traffic laws and exercise caution on the roads. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of sober driving and compliance with speed limits to prevent further loss of life and injuries.

As the country grapples with this surge in road accidents, the Ministry of Public Security is likely to implement stricter enforcement measures and increase public awareness campaigns to address the root causes of these incidents and improve overall road safety in Laos.