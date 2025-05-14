Laos Launches Halal Certification Project to Boost Exports

Lao Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) Promotion Agency has initiated a project to enhance the productivity of local manufacturers to meet Halal certification standards for exports.

The project, titled “Development of Demonstration Companies Project for Enhancing Productivity for Halal Certification,” was officially launched by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Malaithong Kommasith, on 12 May.

The Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) has allocated USD 130,000 to fund this one-year initiative.

During the ceremony, Minister Kommasith emphasized that improved productivity strengthens production capacity, enhances competitiveness, and promotes business sustainability while creating jobs and fostering innovation across sectors.

The project has selected three manufacturers with export potential targeting Muslim markets: Veunkham Salt Company, Somxay Coffee Company, and Dao Heuang Group.

In recent years, the Lao government has been making efforts to support potential MSMEs in obtaining certification for international standards, including Halal, to enhance their competitiveness in global markets.

Halal certification is crucial for products targeting Muslim consumers, ensuring compliance with Islamic dietary laws and practices. The certification process involves rigorous standards for cleanliness, sourcing of raw materials, and ethical production practices.

The Lao government’s commitment to Halal certification aligns with broader regional efforts to tap into the growing demand for Halal products.

For instance, during a bilateral meeting in June 2023, Laos expressed interest in forging cooperation with Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) to obtain Halal certification for its products, aiming to develop the Halal industry in Laos.