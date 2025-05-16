Lao-Thai Border Inspection Wraps Up Amid Recent Tensions

Lao and Thai authorities completed their 2025 annual joint border inspection on 11 May in Paktha District, Bokeo, a region recently affected by cross-border violence.

The operation, conducted from 9 to 11 May, covered border areas in Laos’ Xayabouly and Bokeo provinces and Thailand’s Phayao and Chiang Rai provinces. Officials prioritized these zones due to ongoing concerns over drug trafficking, smuggling, and transnational crime.

Delegates from both countries coordinated on strategies to strengthen border security and prevent the illegal use of natural border routes.

Both nations reviewed and approved the joint inspection plan ahead of the mission. Delegations also received updates on border management efforts at key checkpoints, including the Pang Mon-Ban Huok crossing between Khop District, Xayabouly Province (Lao side), and Phu Sang District, Phayao Province (Thai side).

As part of the inspection, the team visited two villages in Laos and two corresponding villages in Thailand to assess local conditions and cross-border cooperation.

The mission followed a deadly clash on 3 May in Chiang Thong village, Paktha District, where three Lao soldiers were killed. Gunfire reportedly spilled over into Thailand’s Romfaphamon village, where a 7.62 mm bullet struck a house.