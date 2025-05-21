TCL Solar Shines at SOLAR & STORAGE LIVE PHILIPPINES 2025, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Solar Solutions

MANILA, Philippines, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Solar made a powerful debut at SOLAR & STORAGE LIVE PHILIPPINES 2025, held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila. As a leading innovator in solar technology, TCL Solar attracted significant attention at Booth 1-NO3, Hall 3, where it presented its latest high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) solutions. Many industry professionals and energy stakeholders visited the booth to explore TCL Solar’s advanced products and discuss collaboration opportunities to accelerate the Philippines’ renewable energy transition.

The Philippines’ Solar Market: A Rising Region in Southeast Asia

As one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic renewable energy markets, the Philippines has seen consistent growth in solar PV installations in recent years. Driven by robust electricity demand, high power costs, and strong government policy support, solar energy has become a cornerstone of the country’s energy transition. According to the Philippine Department of Energy (DOE), renewables are expected to account for 35% of the power mix by 2030, with solar PV emerging as one of the fastest-growing clean energy sources. This strategic focus positions the Philippines as a key market for solar innovation and investment, creating significant opportunities for global leaders like TCL Solar to contribute to its sustainable energy future.

TCL Solar’s N-Type High-Efficiency Modules: Powering the Philippines’ Green Future

At the heart of TCL Solar’s exhibition were its N-type TOPCon solar modules, which offer higher efficiency, lower degradation, and superior performance in high-temperature environments—making them ideal for the Philippines’ tropical climate. TCL Solar’s N-type technology delivers up to 24.6% more power output over its lifespan, significantly reducing LCOE for C&I and utility-scale projects. And as a strategic pillar of TCL’s green energy business, TCL Solar harnesses the TCL’s global competitive advantages to deliver superior solar solutions worldwide. With these advantages, TCL Solar is well-positioned to support the Philippines in achieving its renewable energy goals while ensuring long-term reliability and sustainability.

A Bright Future Ahead

In the future, leveraging cutting-edge technology and extensive project experience, TCL Solar will continue to strengthen local presence, delivering products and services that better meet market demands. Together with our partners, we are committed to driving the green energy transition in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

