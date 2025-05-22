BEYOND Expo 2025 Leads the Future of Asian Tech for 5th Year

Visionary Tech Pioneers Converge in Macao to Drive Innovation

MACAO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BEYOND Expo 2025 celebrated its fifth anniversary when it opened today at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo, creating Asia’s largest gathering of cutting-edge technology companies and the world’s foremost tech leaders and pioneering minds under the theme “Empowering Asia, Bridging the World”. More than 800 companies are exhibiting, covering a wide range of sectors from AI, HealthTech, Clean Energy and Robotics to Lifestyle Tech, SportsTech, FinTech and more, with over 800 investors registered and 25,000 visitors expected. BEYOND Expo will run from May 22-24, 2025.

A who’s who of leading Asian tech pioneers joined the Opening Ceremony on May 21, to discuss the question ‘What’s Next?’ They included Dr. Jian Wang, President, Zhejiang Lab; Founder, Alibaba Cloud; Carl Pei, Co-founder & CEO, Nothing; Dr. Burt Guo, CEO & Chief Scientist; Sichuan Aerofugia Technology Development CO., LTD; Zhaopeng Chen, CEO & Founder of Agile Robots SE, and Jingkang Liu, Founder of Insta360.

The Opening Ceremony also hosted the official launch of the BEYOND Founders Club (BFC), a world-class community for rising Asian tech entrepreneurs uniting to transform business landscapes and tackle global challenges.

BEYOND Expo Co-Founder Dr. Lu Gang explained, “When we first established BEYOND Expo in 2021 we wanted to showcase the technological advancement of Asia. This global convergence of the best minds – where groundbreaking ideas meet transformative technologies, realizes our vision of ‘Empowering Asia, Bridging the World.’ We are delighted to be celebrating our fifth year with over 800 companies, the largest number of participants to date from all over the world.”



BEYOND Expo 2025 Opening Ceremony Panel discusses ‘What’s Next?’ Source: BEYOND Expo

Inspiring the Next Generation – BEYOND Founders Club

With 30 founding members, BFC claims to connect key tech influencers, visionary entrepreneurs, and pioneering innovators to explore global tech trends. BEYOND Expo Co-Founder Jason Ho said, “We are committed to bringing successful tech visionaries together to share their learning and inspire others. Launching the BEYOND Founders Club reinforces our belief that tech serves humanity. The founding members are driven by the mission to guide the next generation in the pursuit of sustainable technological solutions to tackle global challenges”.

Promoting Ideas – BEYOND Expo Summits

A packed program of events features key panel sessions with over 300 speakers including Global Investment Summit, AI Summit, Wealth Summit, BGlobal Summit, Asia-Europe Tech Forum, Japan Tech Forum, Asia-Latam Tech Forum, Fashion Tech Forum, Global-Cross Border E-commerce Ecosystem, Gen-Z Founder Forum, International Industrial Design Forum, ORIGIN Southeast Asia Summit, SHETECH Summit, WEB3+AI Forum, Sports Tech and Zayed Sustainability Prize China Forum.



BEYOND Expo Co-Founder Jason Ho gives Welcome Speech at Opening Day Source: BEYOND Expo

Attracting Investment – Global Investment Summit, Wealth Summit and Fund at First Pitch

Investor engagement has become a cornerstone of BEYOND Expo, which this year hosts a dedicated Wealth Summit together with the Asian Family Legacy Foundation (AFLF) and Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF). Fund at First Pitch is a live competition that has attracted over 150 companies and 100+ investors culminating in funding for winners.

Visit BEYOND Expo 2025 at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo

BEYOND Expo 2025 is being held at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo. Since opening, Cotai Expo has been a leading conference, meetings and exhibition venue in Macao, and is one of the largest MICE venues in Asia, with approximately 71,000 square metres of exhibition space. It is also part of Sands® Resorts Macao, which attracts top event planners from around the world due to its 150,000 square metres of MICE space, world-class entertainment venues, award-winning accommodation, spectacular recreation and leisure options, unrivalled shopping experiences, and dynamic dining options. Sands Resorts Macao’s newest hotel, located within The Londoner® Macao, is Londoner Grand, which marks a bold new chapter in luxury for discerning travellers and event planners.

About BEYOND Expo

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia’s leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions.

BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia’s Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry. www.beyondexpo.com

