HSG Laser Underscores Glocalization in Korea, Strengthening APAC Strategy

BUSAN, South Korea, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HSG Laser marked a key step in its Asia-Pacific glocalization with a successful Korea Open House, held on May 21–22 at its Busan showroom. Under the theme “Leading Local Service in Korea,” the event highlighted HSG’s growing investment in localized service models aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency across the region.

Building a Complete Local Service Ecosystem

Since the establishment of HSG LASER KOREA in 2024, the company has rapidly built a robust service framework covering sales, technical consultation, and after-sales support. With a bilingual, culturally fluent team based in Busan, HSG is delivering on its promise of local responsiveness—shortening delivery times and improving on-site service efficiency. This localized approach ensures customers move quickly from installation to stable, high-efficiency production.

Flagship Machines on Display

The Open House featured real-time demonstrations of several core laser systems, including:

BEVEL-G16035FA – A large-format bevel laser cutting machine capable of 0–45° cuts (V, X, Y types), with modular bed design and zoned fume extraction for cleaner operations.

– A large-format bevel laser cutting machine capable of 0–45° cuts (V, X, Y types), with modular bed design and zoned fume extraction for cleaner operations. G4020H High-Power Flatbed Laser – Offers rapid positioning speeds up to 200 m/min and 2.8G acceleration, equipped with AlphaT Plus for intelligent path control and vibration optimization.

– Offers rapid positioning speeds up to 200 m/min and 2.8G acceleration, equipped with AlphaT Plus for intelligent path control and vibration optimization. T2S Triple-Chuck Tube Laser Cutter – Supports high-speed, high-precision cutting of round, square, and special-shaped tubes with 0–45° bevel capability and optional automatic loading for higher throughput.

Local Customer Feedback Validates Service Strategy

During the event, regional sales representatives shared insights on how standardized service workflows are implemented across southern Korea. One Busan-based sheet metal customer remarked:

“Our production depends on both equipment reliability and fast technical support. Since working with HSG, we’ve seen clear improvements in efficiency, and the local team always responds promptly. It’s a partnership we trust.” Such customer feedback affirms HSG’s reputation for reliable technology backed by localized, high-performance service.

Strengthening Regional Presence

“This Open House is more than a technology showcase—it’s a signal of our long-term commitment to Korean customers,” said Frank, Head of HSG Korea. “By deepening local service capabilities and maintaining regular customer engagement, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth—not only in Korea, but across the broader Asia-Pacific region.”