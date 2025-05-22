Innodisk Showcased Embedded and Automation Innovations at Automate Show 2025

DETROIT, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innodisk, a global leader in edge AI solutions, showcased its latest embedded and automation technologies at the Automate Show 2025, recently held in Detroit. With a sharp focus on advancing AI innovation for industrial applications, Innodisk bridges AI concepts with real-world automation.



Smart Vision Solutions for AGVs & AMRs

Innodisk unveiled two powerful camera modules designed for AGVs, AMRs, and industrial automation:

13MP GMSL2 Camera Module : This long-distance, high-resolution camera delivers exceptional performance with cable lengths up to 15 meters and an IP67-rated enclosure, ensuring durability in harsh environments, and is compatible with NVIDIA Jetson Orin platforms.

: This long-distance, high-resolution camera delivers exceptional performance with cable lengths up to 15 meters and an IP67-rated enclosure, ensuring durability in harsh environments, and is compatible with NVIDIA Jetson Orin platforms. 8MP MIPI CSI-2 Camera Module: Offering 30fps imaging with integrated ISP and HDR support. The module excels in real-time, dynamic environments and is a robust solution for embedded vision, industrial automation, and AI edge computing.

Industrial-Grade Memory and Storage for Edge AI

Innodisk also highlighted its robust lineup of memory and storage solutions, built to meet the demanding requirements of AI and edge computing workloads:

DDR5 CSODIMM DRAM Module : With speeds up to 6400MT/s and 64GB capacity, this module features a CKD and TVS protection for enhanced reliability in data-intensive tasks such as LLM inference, generative AI, and edge computing.

: With speeds up to 6400MT/s and 64GB capacity, this module features a CKD and TVS protection for enhanced reliability in data-intensive tasks such as LLM inference, generative AI, and edge computing. E1.S 4TS2-P NVMe SSD: Designed for robots and edge servers, this PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD offers up to 6.4TB capacity, wide temperature support, Power Loss Protection, and high DWPD.

Automation GenAI Solution

One of the major highlights was partnering with LatticeWork to demonstrate the VAISense Automation GenAI Solution on the Innodisk APEX-P200 edge AI system. The APEX-P200 is equipped with NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada GPU with a compact design, offering powerful performance that is ideal for space-constrained environments and delivers real-time AI inference and analytics, which are essential for VAISense.

U.S. Debut: Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 Reference Kit

Innodisk presented the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 Reference Kit in the U.S. for the first time. Collaborate with Intel, the reference kit featuring Innodisk exclusive MIPI-over-Type C camera, DDR5 DRAM modules, industrial-grade SSDs, and expansion modules. It also highlights the partnership as an ideal choice for industry players looking to adopt next-generation computing platforms and lead in the AI era. For more details, visit the Innodisk blog.

Innodisk reaffirmed its role in enabling industrial AI at the show and is ready to power the next wave of automation and edge computing.