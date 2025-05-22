Powering AI with Chiplet Innovation: MSquare’s ML100 IO Die Live at COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — COMPUTEX 2025, Asia’s largest and most influential technology event, is currently underway at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, attracting over 50,000 professionals from 34 countries. Making its debut at the show, MSquare Technology is showcasing the ML100 IO Die—the Chiplet solution designed for AI SoC architectures—demonstrating cutting-edge advancements in Chiplet integration and high-speed interconnect solutions.



MSquare showcases its latest Chiplet Interconnect solution to visitors at COMPUTEX 2025.

With the theme “AI Next,” the event highlights AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility. As AI models scale exponentially, traditional SoC integration is hitting bandwidth, power, and cost bottlenecks. In response, MSquare introduces a more flexible and energy-efficient Chiplet-based interconnect solution—the ML100 IO Die.

The ML100 IO Die is an interconnect Chiplet designed for data centers and high-performance computing, integrating advanced UCIe protocol and HBM3 memory interface technology. By decoupling Soc and HBM through Chiplet partitioning, ML100 optimizes die area, cost, and power consumption while significantly increasing memory bandwidth. It supports 32Gbps UCIe PHY with a peak bandwidth of 1TB/s, significantly outperforming traditional monolithic SoC packaging solutions. It is ideally suited for AI accelerators, inference engines, and high-performance computing chips. In recognition of its innovation, ML100 received the “Best IP of the Year” award from EE Awards Asia 2024.

Founded in 2021, MSquare Technology is led by a global team of semiconductor veterans from AMD, Apple, and MediaTek. The company develops high-speed interface IP and Chiplet solutions across diverse protocols—including UCIe, HBM, ONFI, LPDDR, PCIe, and USB—covering process nodes from 5nm to 180nm. Its technologies are deployed across AI, data center, HPC, and advanced consumer applications.

MSquare has offices in APAC, US and Australia, forming a global support network to drive faster customer engagement and international deployment.

“Chiplet interconnects are the foundation of scalable AI computing,” said Rui Tang, Co-founder of MSquare Technology. “By participating in COMPUTEX, we aim to deepen collaboration with ecosystem partners and drive the adoption of next-gen SoC architectures optimized for bandwidth, power, and flexibility.”

Visit MSquare Technology at COMPUTEX 2025 – Booth N1231, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.