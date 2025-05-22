Workato Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS

Workato received 4.9/5 ratings in Gartner Peer Insights™ as of 20th May 2025, based on 452 reviews

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Workato ®, the leading Enterprise Orchestration platform, announced today that it has again been recognized as a Leader with the furthest in vision placement in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service. Workato has been named a Leader seven consecutive times for its ability to execute, and completeness of vision, with the furthest in vision placement for the second year.



2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it seamless and fast for IT and business teams to orchestrate their applications, data, and experiences.

“Since starting Workato over 10 years ago, our main focus has been how we drive value for our customers — their success, future, and transformation. To be recognized as a Leader with the furthest in vision in this year’s Magic Quadrant for iPaaS is an honor for us,” said Vijay Tella, CEO and Co-founder of Workato. “We believe Workato is being recognized for its capabilities in driving transformative results and our commitment to customer success, collaboration, and transformation through AI.”

In addition to being named a Leader in the report, Workato has an overall rating, 4.9 out of 5, the highest number of reviews on Gartner Peer InsightsTM , as of May 19, 2025. Customers who have shared their experience of using Workato in the past year include:

“Our industry is witnessing the remarkable evolution of iPaaS, especially with the infusion of AI orchestration. The future of iPaaS goes beyond traditional integrations, transforming into enterprise orchestration platforms that enable intelligent and composable business processes,” said Markus Zirn, Chief Strategy Officer at Workato. “It is through the trust and collaboration of our customers that we continue to advance and shape the future of automation and integration. We are excited to continue this journey together, exploring new frontiers and unlocking new possibilities for business transformation. We believe being named a Leader by Gartner with the furthest in completion of vision is a testament to our team’s dedication to transforming the industry.”

A Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

This recognition follows a year of milestones and acceleration for the company including recently announced strategic alliances with Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic, and the launch of Workato One , the industry’s only platform that brings together everything organizations need to build and deploy secure, trusted, enterprise-ready agents with full business context across the core of the enterprise. Along with being named to this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Forbes Cloud 100 rankings, Workato also experienced a year of growth from a leadership standpoint, appointing the company’s first Chief Go-to-Market Officer, Chief of AI Products & Solutions, and a new head of Product & Engineering.

Access a complimentary copy of the report and learn more about Workato here .

About Workato

Workato transforms technology complexity into business opportunity. As the leading Agentic Orchestration company, Workato empowers enterprises to connect and unify data, processes, applications, and experiences. Its AI-driven platform enables teams to navigate complex workflows in real-time, driving efficiency and agility. Trusted by more than 12,000 global customers, Workato empowers organizations of every size to unlock new value and lead in today’s fast-changing world. Learn how Workato helps businesses of all sizes achieve more at workato.com.

