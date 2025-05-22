ZHITAI, YMTC’s Retail Storage Brand, Set for COMPUTEX Taipei 2025 Debut

Our product line, featuring SSDs, portable SSDs, and memory cards, comprehensively meets users’ daily storage needs

TAIPEI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YMTC (Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp.), a memory solution provider headquartered in Wuhan, China, provides robust storage solutions for both consumer and enterprise applications. These solutions are widely adopted in diverse fields, including mobile communication, consumer electronics, computers, servers, and data centers. ZHITAI, YMTC’s retail storage brand, is specifically designed for individual users and boasts an impressive product lineup that includes Solid State Drives (SSDs), Portable Solid State Drives (PSSDs), and memory cards. All products in the ZHITAI series leverage YMTC’s original flash memory, built on the innovative Xtacking® architecture. This foundation allows ZHITAI to offer consumers high-performance, high-quality storage products and a wide array of versatile storage solutions.



YMTC’s retail storage brand, ZHITAI, makes its debut at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025, showcasing popular products such as SSDs, portable SSDs, and memory cards.

This year, ZHITAI is excited to present five of its flagship products at the COMPUTEX Taipei 2025 online exhibition. This debut aims to offer global users a new vision of cutting-edge storage possibilities. COMPUTEX Taipei stands as Asia’s largest annual technology exhibition, a vital hub that brings together international technology exchanges, collaborations, and industry professionals. The event showcases forward-thinking technologies and innovative solutions from thousands of brands.

With the grand opening of COMPUTEX Taipei 2025, all consumers are welcome to visit the official COMPUTEX website (https://www.computex.biz/ExhibitorDetail.aspx?scom_id=7080) to explore ZHITAI’s product information and discover the storage solutions that best suit their individual needs. Furthermore, ZHITAI products will soon be available for purchase in Taiwan. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Two Flagship ZHITAI SSDs: Delivering Comprehensive Upgrades in Capacity, Speed, and Performance

All ZHITAI SSD products proudly feature YMTC’s exclusive Xtacking® architecture. The latest TiPro9000 SSD takes performance further, equipped with the newest generation Xtacking® 4.0 architecture flash memory, marking ZHITAI’s first PCIe 5.0 SSD. This powerhouse drive includes a detachable heatsink and offers an impressive ultra-large capacity option of up to 4TB. This allows professional creators who require substantial storage space to overcome capacity anxiety and fully unleash their creativity. Moreover, the TiPro9000 SSD boasts sequential read speeds of up to 14,000MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 12,500MB/s, enabling hardcore gamers to experience truly top-tier, smooth gameplay. Thanks to its outstanding design concept and excellent user experience, the TiPro9000 has earned the prestigious Red Dot Winner title at the Red Dot Design Award 2025, a globally recognized authority in industrial design, gaining it well-deserved international acclaim.



The TiPro9000 SSD stands as one of ZHITAI’s latest SSDs, featuring top-tier specifications and is recognized by the Red Dot Design Award 2025.

ZHITAI’s popular and highly-reputed TiPlus7100 SSD also incorporates the advanced Xtacking® architecture flash memory, delivering read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 6,000 MB/s. It offers diverse capacity options ranging from 512GB to 4TB, making it an ideal choice for various types of everyday users and professionals alike. The TiPlus7100 SSD’s Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, combined with SLC Cache intelligent caching, comprehensively boosts the drive’s overall operational speed. This significantly reduces time spent on computer startup, application and game loading, file saving, and transfers.



ZHITAI’s TiPlus7100 SSD comprehensively boosts overall operational speed and is perfectly suited for various types of everyday users and professionals.

Official Storage Partner for AAA Game: TiPlus7100 SSD “Black Myth: Wukong” Collaboration Edition

As game graphics have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, high-performance SSDs are now crucial for gamers to fully enjoy smooth, lag-free gameplay. Reflecting this trend, since May 2024, ZHITAI, with its strong storage technology and diverse high-performance product ecosystem, has proudly served as the official designated storage partner for the AAA blockbuster game “Black Myth: Wukong.” As part of this collaboration, ZHITAI has launched the TiPlus7100 SSD “Black Myth: Wukong” Collaboration Edition. This special edition features HMB (Host Memory Buffer) and intelligent SLC Cache technology, ensuring smooth game operation and seamless scene transitions. It is available in 1TB and 2TB capacity options. The co-branded SSD not only includes a limited-edition exclusive gaming ID card but also features striking heavy ink-style packaging that matches the game’s unique art style, making it an unmissable collectible and practical high-performance product for gamers.

ZHITAI Portable SSDs and Memory Cards: Meeting Users’ Cross-Device Transfer Needs

In addition to its formidable technology in SSD products, with its commitment to providing diverse storage solutions tailored for various user types, ZHITAI also offers a rich selection of portable SSDs and memory cards. These products are designed for users who prioritize portability and manage multiple devices. The ZHITAI SPIRIT PREMIUM Portable SSD, for instance, features impressive sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and is available in 1TB and 2TB capacity options. Its minimalist modern exterior and lightweight design (only 60 grams) allow users to effortlessly move between offices, coffee shops, and business trips, enhancing the convenience and flexibility of daily work. This makes it the perfect portable storage and transfer companion for on-the-go use. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, it comes complete with a 2-in-1 USB-C to C and USB-C to A cable, and a convenient storage pouch. It is widely compatible with common devices such as computers, smart tablets, Android devices, and the iPhone 15 & 16 series, establishing it as the ideal assistant for seamless file transfers between multiple devices.

For outdoor photography experts and professional creatives who rely on cameras, drones, and action cameras, the ZHITAI PRO MicroSD Card with Adapter is the top choice. This card boasts strong resistance to extreme temperatures, IPX7 waterproofing, and the ability to withstand shocks and vibrations. The ZHITAI PRO MicroSD Card with Adapter offers a wide range of capacity options from 64GB to 1TB, with sequential read and write speeds of 170 MB/s and 120 MB/s respectively. It also fully supports 4K ultra-high-definition video recording. Critically, its built-in innovative power loss protection mechanism prevents the risk of data loss or damage due to sudden power outages. This ensures data security and allows users to explore even the most extreme environments without suffering from backup anxiety.

About ZHITAI

ZHITAI is the retail storage brand of YMTC(www.ymtc.com/en), covering SSDs, PSSDs and memory cards, all powered by YMTC’s original cells based on the innovative Xtacking® architecture. ZHITAI is committed to a new attitude towards flash memory technology, providing consumers with high-performance, high-quality SSDs and diversified storage solutions. Since May 2024, ZHITAI has become the official storage partner of “Black Myth: Wukong.”