ZHITAI, YMTC’s Retail Storage Brand, Set for COMPUTEX Taipei 2025 Debut

TAIPEI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YMTC (Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp.), a memory solution provider headquartered in Wuhan, China, provides robust storage solutions for both consumer and enterprise applications. These solutions are widely adopted in diverse fields, including mobile communication, consumer electronics, computers, servers, and data centers. ZHITAI, YMTC’s retail storage brand, is specifically designed for individual users and boasts an impressive product lineup that includes Solid State Drives (SSDs), Portable Solid State Drives (PSSDs), and memory cards. All products in the ZHITAI series leverage YMTC’s original flash memory, built on the innovative Xtacking® architecture. This foundation allows ZHITAI to offer consumers high-performance, high-quality storage products and a wide array of versatile storage solutions.



This year, ZHITAI is excited to present five of its flagship products at the COMPUTEX Taipei 2025 online exhibition. This debut aims to offer global users a new vision of cutting-edge storage possibilities. COMPUTEX Taipei stands as Asia’s largest annual technology exhibition, a vital hub that brings together international technology exchanges, collaborations, and industry professionals. The event showcases forward-thinking technologies and innovative solutions from thousands of brands.

With the grand opening of COMPUTEX Taipei 2025, all consumers are welcome to visit the official COMPUTEX website (https://www.computex.biz/ExhibitorDetail.aspx?scom_id=7080) to explore ZHITAI’s product information and discover the storage solutions that best suit their individual needs. Furthermore, ZHITAI products will soon be available for purchase in Taiwan. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Two Flagship ZHITAI SSDs: Delivering Comprehensive Upgrades in Capacity, Speed, and Performance

All ZHITAI SSD products proudly feature YMTC’s exclusive Xtacking® architecture. The latest TiPro9000 SSD takes performance further, equipped with the newest generation Xtacking® 4.0 architecture flash memory, marking ZHITAI’s first PCIe 5.0 SSD. This powerhouse drive includes a detachable heatsink and offers an impressive ultra-large capacity option of up to 4TB. This allows professional creators who require substantial storage space to overcome capacity anxiety and fully unleash their creativity. Moreover, the TiPro9000 SSD boasts sequential read speeds of up to 14,000MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 12,500MB/s, enabling hardcore gamers to experience truly top-tier, smooth gameplay. Thanks to its outstanding design concept and excellent user experience, the TiPro9000 has earned the prestigious Red Dot Winner title at the Red Dot Design Award 2025, a globally recognized authority in industrial design, gaining it well-deserved international acclaim.



Official Storage Partner for AAA Game: TiPlus7100 SSD “Black Myth: Wukong” Collaboration Edition

As game graphics have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, high-performance SSDs are now crucial for gamers to fully enjoy smooth, lag-free gameplay. Reflecting this trend, since May 2024, ZHITAI, with its strong storage technology and diverse high-performance product ecosystem, has proudly served as the official designated storage partner for the AAA blockbuster game “Black Myth: Wukong.” As part of this collaboration, ZHITAI has launched the TiPlus7100 SSD “Black Myth: Wukong” Collaboration Edition. This special edition features HMB (Host Memory Buffer) and intelligent SLC Cache technology, ensuring smooth game operation and seamless scene transitions. It is available in 1TB and 2TB capacity options. The co-branded SSD not only includes a limited-edition exclusive gaming ID card but also features striking heavy ink-style packaging that matches the game’s unique art style, making it an unmissable collectible and practical high-performance product for gamers.



ZHITAI’s TiPlus7100 SSD comprehensively boosts overall operational speed and is perfectly suited for various types of everyday users and professionals.