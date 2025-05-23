ADVANCING ENDOSCOPIC EXCELLENCE

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur Reaches 50 POEM Cases, Leading the Way in Minimally Invasive, Incisionless Treatment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) proudly celebrates a major milestone in its endoscopic journey, having successfully performed 50 Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) procedures since the service was introduced in 2020. This achievement highlights the hospital’s growing leadership in advanced, minimally invasive gastrointestinal treatments.



Dr Lau Peng Choong, our Consultant Upper Gastrointestinal Surgery, with his first successful POEM patient in 2020—marking PHKL as the first private hospital in Malaysia to perform the procedure.

The POEM procedures are led by Dr. Lau Peng Choong, Consultant Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Surgeon at PHKL. POEM is a cutting-edge, incisionless procedure used to treat achalasia, a rare disorder that affects the ability of the oesophagus to move food into the stomach.

“We’re proud to reach this milestone of 50 POEM cases,” said Dr. Lau. “This treatment has significantly improved the quality of life for patients with achalasia—a condition that’s often misdiagnosed as acid reflux or anxiety. With POEM, we can now offer an effective, minimally invasive solution with quicker recovery and less discomfort.”

Unlike traditional or even laparoscopic surgeries, POEM is performed entirely using an endoscope passed through the mouth. The technique involves cutting the muscles at the lower end of the oesophagus to allow smoother passage of food, offering faster recovery times, less pain, and lower complication risks.

Expanding the Scope of Endoscopic Expertise

In addition to POEM, Dr. Lau Peng Choong, Consultant Upper GI Surgeon, and Dr. Gew Lai Teck, Consultant Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist , have successfully performed Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) for close to 20 patients with Stage 1 gastrointestinal cancers, eliminating the need for minimally invasive or open surgery. ESD is a highly precise procedure that allows for the removal of complex growths—such as early cancers or large polyps—from the gastrointestinal tract without external incisions.

Both specialists are extensively trained in advanced endoscopic interventions, and their expertise is supported by a dedicated multidisciplinary team, ensuring that patients receive seamless, collaborative, and comprehensive care.

“With the recent introduction of Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), we’re further broadening our scope of minimally invasive treatment options,” shared Dr. Lau. “From cancer treatment to obesity management and digestive disorders, we’re committed to helping patients heal faster, feel better, and return to daily life sooner.”

PHKL is now offering ESG procedures at an introductory rate of RM25,000, making it an accessible solution for patients considering effective weight management treatments. The procedure is performed by Dr Lau Peng Choong, Consultant Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeon, and Dr Gew Lai Teck, Consultant Gastroenterologist—both trained and experienced in advanced endoscopic techniques.

For further information on the technologies used in these procedures:

Learn more about Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD): Olympus Medical Solutions – ESD Overview

Learn more about Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG): Boston Scientific – ESG Overview

These advanced instruments are provided by PHKL’s official vendors—Olympus Medical Solutions and Boston Scientific.

For more information on Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, visit www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur .

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For five decades, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has been the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly delivering exceptional care to patients from all walks of life. Since its inception in 1974 with just 68 beds and 20 medical specialists, the hospital has grown into a healthcare icon today with 507 beds, over 200 consultants and counting. Our pursuit of quality healthcare, clinical excellence, and cutting-edge technology is underscored by our service quality and dedication towards clinical research.