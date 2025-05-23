Binggrae to Expand Presence in Southeast Asia Through Participation in ‘THAIFEX 2025’

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Binggrae, South Korea’s leading food company, has announced its participation in ‘THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025,’ as part of its broader strategy to expand into Southeast Asian markets.



A bird’s eye view of the booth of Binggrae ‘THAIFEX 2025’

Binggrae is renowned for its diverse product lineup, including the best-selling Banana Flavored Milk and the iconic Melona ice bar. Since its founding in 1967, Binggrae has become a household name in Korea.

Binggrae will operate a promotional booth (1-KK29) at the exhibition, which will take place from May 27 to 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Binggrae’s flagship products — such as Melona, Banana Flavored Milk, and Samanco (fish-shaped ice cream) — which are already available in Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets. Binggrae also aims to forge new global business partnerships during the event. Additionally, the company will showcase new product launches, as well as popular ice cream products from its subsidiary, Haitai Ice, positioning the event as a springboard for future sales growth across the region.

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia is Southeast Asia’s largest food and beverage trade show, co-hosted by Koelnmesse — the global exhibition organizer behind ANUGA, the world’s largest food trade fair held in Germany — and the Thai government. Alongside SEOUL FOOD and FOODEX Japan, it is considered one of the top three food industry exhibitions in Asia, drawing participation from over 3,100 companies representing 52 countries.

Binggrae has been exporting its ice cream products including Melona and Samanco to Thailand since 2007. These items are currently sold at premium supermarket chains such as Gourmet Market, Foodland, and Max Valu. The company has also installed branded freezers in these retail locations to enhance visibility and engagement with Thai consumers.

Looking ahead, Binggrae plans to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia by securing broader distribution across Thailand. The company intends to strengthen brand recognition for its ice cream portfolio through targeted marketing campaigns, with Melona at the forefront. Furthermore, Binggrae will introduce new export-exclusive Banana Flavored Milk products designed for ambient distribution, further diversifying its offerings in the region.

Meanwhile Binggrae recently launched an official global YouTube channel, O My Guide (www.youtube.com/@OMG_omyguide), which features engaging K-food content tailored to international audiences.

A Binggrae spokesperson commented, “Our participation in THAIFEX 2025 is a key step toward raising awareness of our core products among Thai consumers and accelerating our entry into the high-potential Southeast Asian market.”