DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to celebrate the high crypto life with the Bybit Card community in a new lucky draw that guarantees rewards for all, including the ultimate prize of a Tesla Model 3.

Starting now until June 22, 2025, eligible users may simply sign up for the event, swipe ot tap to pay with their Bybit Card to receive a lucky draw ticket, and receive a reward for each ticket. The promotion is available to all eligible Bybit Card through everyday spending, with entry thresholds as low as $10 and exclusive rewards from BTC airdrop to the crypto community’s most iconic dream car.

The event features a tiered rewards structure that will reward every participant:

Every $10 spent with a Bybit Card earns one ticket in the lucky draw .

. One grand prize winner will receive 35,000 USDT , equivalent to the price of a Tesla Model 3 in most markets.

, equivalent to the price of a Tesla Model 3 in most markets. All participants are guaranteed to win prizes from a USDT pool valued at 40,000 USDT in BTC, USDT, and PEPE

in New cardholders can receive 50% cashback (up to 2.5 USDT) on their first $5 spend.

New users may seize the opportunity to enjoy a host of Bybit Card privileges by applying for the card right now. Once approved, they will receive an instant virtual card ready for all their crypto payment needs, and unlock access to the lucky draw with just a few clicks.



Bybit Card Rolls Out New Lucky Draw for Guaranteed Wins Including a Tesla

Key Features of Bybit Card:

Crypto convenience : spending in crypto, and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card.

: spending in crypto, and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card. No annual fees , up to 10% cashback and up to 8% APR .

, and . Year-round perks: 100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and Spotify, plus airport lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits

100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and Spotify, plus airport lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits Multi-asset support: USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, AVAX, and more.

The promotion is on a first-come, first served basis. Terms and conditions apply. For full benefits and on-going campaigns, users may explore: Bybit Crypto Card: Your Ultimate Crypto Debit Card .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #TheBybitCard

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media