Celebrating Property Industry Excellence: LIXIL’s American Standard and GROHE Proudly Support the Asia Pacific International Property & Hotel Awards 2025-26

BANGKOK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LIXIL power brands, American Standard and GROHE, honored outstanding achievements across the property industry at the Asia Pacific International Property & Hotel Awards 2025-26. The prestigious event welcomed guests and industry luminaries to celebrate excellence across architecture, interior design, real estate and property development. The event recognized six hundred thirty (630) winning companies from across the Asia Pacific and culminated in a gala event with the announcement and presentation of the American Standard Innovation Award, the GROHE Sustainability Award and the GROHE Luxury Award.

This year’s theme drew on the four elements—Earth, Fire, Water, and Air—that symbolize the critical global challenges we must address through our innovative property approach. The event received more than 800 entries which were judged by a panel of over 100 industry experts and peers. Each entry was meticulously evaluated for design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and dedication to sustainability. By country, Thailand garnered the highest number of awards (109), followed by China (76). Notable achievements were recorded by Malaysia (68), India (65), Indonesia (59) and Hongkong (42).



American Standard 150th Year Anniversary Showcase



GROHE SPA Booth Showcasing Aquatecture Concept – The Fusion of Water and Architecture

Audrey Yeo, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Asia Pacific said, “Our seven‑year headline sponsorship with the International Property Awards demonstrates LIXIL’s unwavering commitment to industry excellence in the property sector. In the APAC region, this collaboration has elevated the profiles of deserving architects, designers, and developers, granting them well‑earned international recognition. The growing prominence of the Asia Pacific Property Awards year after year, underscores the event’s distinctive value to the architecture and design community as well as to our industry partners.”

“Through American Standard and GROHE brands, we are proud to collaborate with the IPA in advancing our purpose: making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. We look forward to continuing our journey with the IPA and its winners, forging stronger collaborations that inspire design excellence and sustainable innovation.” added Audrey.

LIXIL’s consumer-focused approach and how water shapes our living environments was explored at the IPA by Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia during his seminar on Water as Experience: Elevating Everyday Rituals. Through this, he invited the audience to reconceive water not merely as a utility but as a dynamic catalyst for vitality and calm—an elemental medium through which industry partners can collaborate to craft environments that relax, energize, and meaningfully enrich everyday life.

The American Standard booth celebrated 150 years of trust and innovation, inspired by life. Guests explored the new Acacia Supasleek collection and a showcase of purposefully designed products, including the DuoStix Hand Shower and Hygiene Spray, EasyFlo Collection, Aero-lite Wall Hung Shower Toilet, and the new WizFlo Hand Shower.

The GROHE SPA exhibit was built on the concept of “Aquatecture”- the fusion of water and architecture, celebrating the significance and importance of water in architecture, and the health and well-being benefits this infusion brings. Guests were equally captivated by the GROHE Allure Gravity faucet, whose interchangeable cover plates—crafted from Caesarstone marble, glass, or mirror—offers an unparalleled freedom of expression.



GROHE Luxury Award winnner – Stone Experience Center—MM Galleri by CNS Designworks, Indonesia.

At the event, the Stone Experience Center—MM Galleri by CNS Designworks, Indonesia was honored with the GROHE Luxury Award. This award celebrates ‘New Luxury’— a blend of exceptional design and luxurious interiors with values of responsibility, conscious consumption, and sustainability. The Stone Experience Center is a groundbreaking space that redefines natural stone’s role in contemporary design: it demonstrates how marble and onyx can be engineered into elegant, lightweight, and fluid architectural forms. Leveraging cutting‑edge technology, ultra‑thin layers of these stones are bent into graceful, flowing shapes, using just 10 % of the material and cutting waste by 70 %—setting new benchmarks for resource efficiency and sustainable fabrication.



GROHE Sustainability Award winner – Starfish, Phu Quoc by SOG designq, Vietnam



American Standard Innovation Award winner – Ansaya Phuket Sylva, Thailand

This year’s GROHE Sustainability Award went to Starfish, Phu Quoc by SOG design, Vietnam—a 58‑hectare development devoted to ecological preservation and climate resilience. 76% of the site is dedicated to open spaces with native landscaping and mature tree conservation (90% preserved). Their passive cooling strategies, optimal building orientation, and green roofs work in concert to slash energy consumption, while respecting the land’s natural topography avoids major grading and safeguards biodiversity. By weaving vernacular architecture together with renewable‑energy systems and low‑impact infrastructure, Starfish sets a new standard for sustainable, regenerative development in tropical settings.

The American Standard Innovation Award was presented to Ansaya Phuket Sylva, Thailand. The project is crafted to maximize green spaces within the home, fostering a deep connection with nature that not only elevates well-being but also improves air quality. By relying on smart-home devices, its design intelligence harnesses natural ventilation, strategic shading, and spatial planning to ensure a cooler, brighter, and more comfortable living space with minimal energy consumption. Every architectural element is purposefully designed to support wellness, sustainability, and effortless living—demonstrating that true innovation arises when design serves both people and nature.

To view the complete list of winners at the Asia Pacific International Property and Hotel Awards, please visit – https://propertyawards.net/region/asia-pacific/?fwp_winner_year=2025-winners .

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. With approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, we are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

About American Standard

American Standard is the industry leader in bathroom and kitchen products, providing an unmatched legacy of quality and innovation for 150 years. American Standard is passionate about improving daily living in ways big and small. From toilet seat innovations to best-in-class kitchen faucets, American Standard seeks to inspire people to create a home they will love every day.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 7,000 employees in 150 countries – 2,600 of them are based in Germany. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of the Japanese manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products LIXIL. In the past ten years alone, more than 490 design and innovation awards as well as several sustainability awards confirmed GROHE’s success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and the German Sustainability Award 2021 in the categories “Resources” and “Design”. As part of the sustainability and climate campaign “50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders,” GROHE is also driving sustainable transformation.