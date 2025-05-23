30.1 C
CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB

By Advertorial Desk

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund’s speech to the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB, 22nd of May 2025.

The recording is available on the company’s Youtube channel CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB

CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/ceo-speech-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2025-of-minesto-ab,c4154482

