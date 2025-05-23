China Matters’ Feature: Bridging Cultures at China-CEEC Expo: Central and Eastern European Voices in Ningbo

NINGBO, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the 2025 China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo opened in Ningbo on May 22, cultural and business exchanges between China and the CEE region were spotlighted. Among the many contributing to this growing partnership are Vladimir Tzanev and Fang Yu, in different professions but with a shared connection to Ningbo.

The Bulgarian pianist Vladimir Tzanev has spent the past two decades working across China. But Ningbo, in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province, is where he and his family want to call home. “My children were born here—they’re Ningbo natives now,” he says in a smile. Alongside his wife, a fellow musician from Latin America, Vladimir established a music society in the city that welcomes students from all walks of life. “Music is a language that opens any door,” he says. “And here in Ningbo, we found an audience eager to listen.”

Fang Yu, meanwhile, has a different story related to the city. After years of working in Slovakia, she returned to China in 2015 and dove into trades with CEE countries. Based in Ningbo, she helps connect Chinese companies with partners from CEE countries, especially through platforms like the China-CEEC Expo. “Trades are built on human connection,” she explains. “And Ningbo is a perfect bridge.”

This year, Slovakia is one of the guest-of-honor countries of the Expo, which holds special meaning for Fang. It was during a government delegation visit from Ningbo to Slovakia that she established a connection with the city. Since then, she’s seen firsthand how face-to-face conversations and shared experiences create trust and opportunities. “When we started, few people knew about these countries or their products,” she recalled. “Now, thanks to events like the China-CEEC Expo, more products from the region are stepping into the spotlight.”

From classical music to Slovakian wine, Vladimir and Fang are helping build more than just business ties—they’re weaving personal stories into the fabric of China-CEEC cooperation. And Ningbo, with its open arms and mind, is right at the center of it all.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQo35CxFus4