Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, promotes Thai film industry through Thai Night 2025 at Cannes Film Festival, France.

Thai Night Cannes 2025

CANNES, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 May 2025 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, successfully organized, an event aimed at enhancing the global presence of the Thai entertainment industry and promoting international business networking. The event took place on Thursday, May 15, 2025, during the renowned Cannes Film Festival – one of the world’s most prestigious international film festivals. Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi presided over the ceremony, delivered an inspiring keynote address and extended a warm welcome to distinguished guests, including producers, directors, content creators, and media representatives from around the world.

In her remarks, Her Royal Highness highlighted the exponential growth of the Thai film industry in 2024, calling it a remarkable year in which domestic revenue from Thai films surpassed 1 billion baht for the first time – an unprecedented achievement that reflects the exceptional talent and creativity of Thai filmmakers. Thai films now hold a domestic market share of nearly 50%, on par with foreign films, demonstrating the industry’s ability to compete on the global stage.

Thai Night 2025 attracted over 300 prominent figures from the international film industry, including buyers, directors, investors, renowned actors, celebrities, and media representatives. The top five countries represented were France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Germany – reflecting Thailand’s strong cultural and industry tie with major global film markets. The event served as a vital platform to showcase the achievements, creativity, and growing potential of the Thai film industry.

The successes of 2024 underscore the innovation and dedication of Thai filmmakers, who continue to captivate audiences both at home and abroad with compelling narratives across genres such as drama, horror, comedy, and LGBTQ+ stories. These works serve as powerful instruments of soft power, effectively showcasing Thai culture to the world. Thai Night 2025 also highlighted Thailand’s strengths as a leading film production hub, including its diverse locations, skilled professionals, attractive production incentives, and the unique charm that makes the country a preferred destination for international filmmakers.

In addition to the gala event, the DITP further supported the Thai film industry through the Thai Pavilion at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes, held from May 13-21, 2025. The pavilion served as a venue for showcasing filmmaking process and facilitating business matching and film trading between Thai producers, film service providers, and global partners. These initiatives reinforce Thailand’s readiness to take a prominent place on the global film stage and gain greater international recognition.

Hashtag: #DITP #ThaiNight

