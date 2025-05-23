“Find Your Vibes” – A Bold New Campaign Showcasing the Vibrant Energy of Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Vietnam commemorates the 50th anniversary of national reunification, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism proudly launches “Find Your Vibes” campaign – a fresh and forward-looking campaign that celebrates the city’s dynamic transformation and youthful spirit. Positioned as Southeast Asia’s rising star, Ho Chi Minh City invites global travelers to discover a destination where heritage meets innovation, and tradition pulses alongside creativity.

With the campaign tagline “Find Your Vibes,” this initiative invites the world to reconnect with Ho Chi Minh City — not just as a place on the map, but as a living experience full of energy, flavor, and cultural depth..

Discover Ho Chi Minh City Anew Through the Cinematic Journey of “50 Flashes”

At the heart of the campaign is “50 Flashes“, a cinematic short film capturing 50 unforgettable moments from across the city. More than a visual montage, the film is an emotional journey — weaving together iconic architecture, sacred temples, vibrant markets, and spontaneous street scenes into one fluid story of life in motion.

Blending heritage with modern cinematography, “50 Flashes” bridges past and present, offering travelers a soulful preview of the people, places, and passions that make Ho Chi Minh City so magnetic.

Photo Collection Showcases the Rich Heritage of Ho Chi Minh City

Renowned photographer Cao Ky Nhan lends his eye to the campaign through an exclusive photo series that captures 50 signature destinations and flavors of the city. Curated into four thematic pillars — Tourism, Historical Sites, Spiritual Culture, and Culinary Arts — the collection paints an authentic portrait of a city in constant renewal.

From incense-filled pagodas and French-era buildings to rooftop bars and steamy street food corners, each image is a chapter in the city’s unfolding narrative. The full collection is now live for global audiences to explore:

Savor Saigon’s favorite rice dish with grilled pork and pickled veggies.



Vinh Nghiem Pagoda – find yourself in zen at the largest temple in HCMC



Tan Dinh Church – the unique pink church that captures every traveler’s



Ho Chi Minh City by night – vibrant experiences, dazzling lights, and river charm.



Hotel Continental Saigon – timeless elegance in the heart of bustling city

Your invitation to visit #VibrantHoChiMinhCity

Through this initiative, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism reaffirms its commitment to preserving the city’s living heritage while inspiring travelers to experience its vibrant layers and enduring spirit.

In addition to the campaign, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism proudly unveils a vibrant 50th Anniversary logo to mark this historic milestone. The design centers on a stylized heart, energized with bold blue and orange hues that symbolize peace, vitality, and creativity. It intricately weaves in 50 iconic landmarks, capturing the spirit of resilience, growth, and innovation that have defined the city over the past five decades.

Through the “Find Your Vibes’ campaign, Ho Chi Minh City extends a sincere invitation to travelers worldwide: experience a city where tradition and innovation coexist seamlessly, where every street reflects a rich cultural heritage, and where the energy of progress drives a vibrant and forward-looking future.

About Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism is the official government body responsible for the promotion and development of tourism in the city. Through strategic roadshows, trade fairs, exhibitions, and global marketing initiatives, the department positions Ho Chi Minh City as a premier travel destination for both leisure and business tourism.

