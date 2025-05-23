The K-beauty shampoo developed by a world-renowned scientist from MIT has become a hot topic following its launch on Taiwan’s Momo Home Shopping channel

Clinically proven: one use increases hair thickness by 19.22% and volume by 87.27%

100% vegan formula, Dermatest “Excellent” rating, eco-friendly packaging—epitomizing clean beauty

TAIPEI and SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Korean hair loss care brand Grabity, co-developed by world-renowned MIT scientist Professor Haeshin Lee and researchers from KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), officially launched in Taiwan on May 22 through Momo TV Shopping, where it received an explosive response—selling out mostly during its debut broadcast.



Korean Megahit Shampoo, Grabity, Launches in Taiwan “Just wash your hair—and it’ll look thicker.”

The live show aired at 8 PM on the 22nd, hosted by Sharon Tsui, a prominent Momo TV Shopping personality. Tsui emphasized the product’s scientific backing throughout the segment. The entire stock exhausted shortly in record time, and both Momo’s website and customer service center were soon overwhelmed with restock inquiries.

Grabity Shampoo features a high concentration of KAIST’s patented active ingredient, LiftMax 308™, a polyphenol-based complex that forms a protective barrier on hair strands to reduce damage. Clinical trials have proven that a single use increases hair thickness by 19.22% and volume by 87.27%.

Its delivery and sustained-release mechanisms were published in the peer-reviewed international journal Advanced Materials Interfaces, offering strong scientific validation.

Grabity is formulated with a 100% vegan blend using EWG Grade 1 ingredients and has earned an Excellent rating from Germany’s Dermatest, fully aligning with the rising global demand for clean beauty. The shampoo is also packaged in sustainable containers made from recycled coconut shells.

Since its launch in Korea just one year ago, Grabity has become a runaway hit—recording over 1.2 million units sold and KRW20 billion (approx. USD15M) in cumulative sales. It famously sold out in just 39 minutes at Korea’s top H&B store Olive Young, with resale prices reaching up to five times retail. Its rapid sellout in Taiwan is seen as a strong signal for further expansion across Asia’s premium beauty market.

A Momo TV Shopping spokesperson stated, “Grabity is the perfect global partner, offering functionality, a compelling brand story, and a commitment to sustainability. We look forward to bringing more world-class brands to Taiwanese consumers.”

About Polyphenol Factory

Polyphenol Factory was founded in 2023 as a startup by faculty members of KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology). With a team of world-class scientists and young innovators, the company is commercializing cutting-edge technologies derived from natural polyphenols. With the vision of “innovating everyday life through science,” Polyphenol Factory is driving new waves of change in the global market.

Press Contact:

Anna Lee

yimijin@gmail.com