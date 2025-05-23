Manhattan Associates Unveils Agentic AI Innovation at Momentum 2025

SYDNEY, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kicking off Momentum 2025, Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced sweeping Agentic AI support within Manhattan Active® solutions that includes intelligent, autonomous digital agents to revolutionise supply chain commerce execution, optimisation, and user experiences.



Adobe Stock

These out-of-the-box AI agents, powered by large language models (LLMs) and Manhattan’s cloud-native, all-microservice API architecture, will autonomously perform tasks, adapt to changing conditions, and dynamically orchestrate workflows. This breakthrough marks a generational leap from traditional chatbots and static workflow configurations to dynamic, intelligent, and situationally aware orchestration across the entire supply chain and commerce lifecycle.

Among the first groundbreaking AI agents announced are the Intelligent Store Manager, Labor Optimiser Agent, Wave Inventory Research Agent, Contextual Data Assistant, and Virtual Configuration Consultant. These digital agents allow users to interact with Manhattan applications using natural language, understand complex requests, bypass traditional interfaces to surface data, drive optimisation, and efficiently resolve disruptions in real time across critical supply chain commerce operations.

To further empower customers and partners to innovate at their own pace, the company also launched Manhattan Agent Foundry™, a groundbreaking platform designed to enable organisations to rapidly build and deploy their own agents within the Manhattan ecosystem. Customers can now create specialised agents tailored to their unique processes and preferences, drastically reducing time-to-value, increasing automation scalability, enhancing productivity, and delivering tangible business value. They can also lean on Manhattan or third-party partners to develop these specialised agents.

“Agentic AI isn’t just another feature; it’s a transformative innovation capability tailored to redefine the future of supply chain commerce,” said Sanjeev Siotia, CTO at Manhattan. “By opening up Agent Foundry to our customers and partners, we’re ensuring that AI agent creation will not be constrained by vendor development cycles. This is part of Manhattan’s ongoing commitment to path-breaking technology that heightens efficiency and resiliency. Our best-in-class customer base now has the power to create thousands of digital agents, limited only by their imagination.”

All agents built in Manhattan Agent Foundry are compatible with emerging industry standards, including A2A and MCP protocols, ensuring seamless interoperability with third-party agent platforms such as Google Agentspace. This reinforces Manhattan’s desire to make Agentic AI a key enabler of an interconnected, AI-driven enterprise ecosystem.

Agentic AI assistants and Agent Foundry will be generally available starting Spring 2025.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan on LinkedIn .

ENDS

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES:

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.