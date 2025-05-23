SCG Showcases Leadership at INTERCEM Asia 2025, Propelling Global Cement Partnerships

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 May 2025 – SCG successfully co-hosted INTERCEM Asia 2025, the world’s premier cement industry conference, welcoming over 1,000 leaders from 52 countries. This co-hosting opportunity marks a strategic milestone in SCG’s international business development, positioning the company as a catalyst for global collaboration in low-carbon cement innovation.

The event established a platform for knowledge exchange and sustainable business development amid evolving environmental regulations. As co-host, SCG cultivated valuable connections with international cement producers, technology providers, and sustainability pioneers.

“Co-hosting INTERCEM Asia 2025 represents more than industry recognition—it’s a strategic accelerator for our global business growth,” explained Mr. Surachai Nimlaor, President of SCG Cement and Green Solutions Business. “This forum has enabled us to establish partnerships that amplify the impact of our low-carbon innovations while creating shared success throughout our value chain.”

The conference highlighted SCG’s “Inclusive Green Growth” mission, which harmonizes economic advancement with environmental stewardship. This approach positions SCG at the forefront of the industry’s transition toward sustainability-driven business models while building alliances with forward-thinking organizations worldwide.

SCG showcased breakthrough innovations generating international business opportunities:

SCG LC3 Structural Cement achieves a 30-40% reduction in carbon emissions while maintaining premium performance. This low-carbon cement has generated substantial interest from international markets, with several cross-border licensing discussions initiated during the conference.

SCG 3D Printing Technology integrates digital technology with sustainable construction practices. This solution enables creation of complex architectural structures while enhancing efficiency and reducing waste. Conference participants expressed interest in potential joint ventures across Southeast Asia.

During the SCG Home Experience center tour, international delegates witnessed the TORA S-ONE cement spraying system developed with Kubota, exemplifying SCG’s ability to develop market-ready solutions through strategic partnerships.

SCG’s vision extends to ecosystem development through the “Saraburi Sandbox” initiative—Thailand’s pioneering low-carbon city model attracting international attention. This project implements a Public-Private-People-Partnership targeting carbon reductions of 5 million tons by 2027.

The company’s sustainability approach encompasses four integrated pillars that have become benchmarks for international collaboration:

Green Products: Low-carbon innovations with EPD certification, generating export opportunities

Targeting 70% alternative fuel and 53% renewable energy by 2030

Sustainable solutions through digital technology integration

Collaborative partnerships establishing international sustainability alliances

“The successful co-hosting of INTERCEM Asia 2025 reinforces our position as a leader driving sustainable growth globally,” added Mr. Surachai Nimlaor. “Through relationships cultivated at this event, we’re establishing an ecosystem for low-carbon cement innovation that promises shared success worldwide.”

As a result, SCG has initiated discussions for joint ventures in emerging markets, technology licensing with European partners, and research collaborations with Asian academic institutions, all accelerating global adoption of low-carbon cement solutions.

