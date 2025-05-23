SUNMI Opens Its First North American Store in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 22, 2025, SUNMI, a global leader in smart business IoT solutions, celebrated the grand opening of its first North American store in Atlanta’s central business district, unveiling the upgraded digital transformation experience space “SUNMI Home 2.0.” The event was attended by SUNMI founder Jack Lin, rotating president and CMO Sam Su, and key ecosystem partners, marking a significant milestone. This flagship store embodies SUNMI’s innovative “Regional Headquarters & Flagship Experience Center” model, aimed at accelerating localized digital transformation in the region.

New Third-Generation Product Matrix: Setting a Benchmark for Smart Terminals

SUNMI Home 2.0 showcases its third-generation flagship products, including the global debut of the SUNMI CPad, L3, M3, and the new category Flex 3. This extensive array of smart terminals is supported by SUNMI’s integrated software capabilities, and offers the SUPER Solution dual-system and Hyper Wi-Fi network solutions. Alongside global partners, SUNMI is building a digital engine for the restaurant, retail, and logistics sectors across North America.

SUNMI Home 2.0: A Powerhouse for Business Innovation

Unlike traditional retail outlets, this upgraded SUNMI Home 2.0 seamlessly combines offline experiences with online services:

Offline Operations: The store will host “Channel Co-Building Days” and “Industry Open Days,” inviting partners to engage in customized solution discussions and collaborating with local businesses for regular digital transformation practice sessions. Local retail and restaurant representatives demonstrated how SUNMI devices enhance space utilization and customer experience at the grand opening. Online Upgrades: The upcoming “SUNMI Home” version will integrate 3D VR experiences and an intelligent recommendation system, allowing users to easily locate nearby service points through a map feature, offering tailored industry solutions with a single tap.

Strategic Expansion: Localized Strategies Activate the North American Market

Sam Su highlighted that “Atlanta is a central hub connecting the east and west coasts of North America. Leveraging this headquarters, regional offices and local warehouses along with employees, we will provide customized BIoT solutions through our global supply chain and production network. Our ecosystem partners are essential as we work together to deliver comprehensive industry solutions that enhance user experience.”

Looking Ahead: Driving Business 4.0 Growth

With the Atlanta flagship store operational, SUNMI plans to open five additional SUNMI Homes in the U.S. by 2025, improving customer experience and collaboration through interconnected services.