TCL Launches TCL 60 NXTPAPER Smartphone in Vietnam

Equipped with the Innovative NXTPAPER Key it Redefines

the Way You See Your World

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today unveiled the TCL 60 NXTPAPER smartphone in Vietnam. This latest model features TCL’s cutting-edge NXTPAPER technology, along with the innovative NXTPAPER Key, to redefine reading and viewing experiences with unparalleled eye comfort.



TCL 60 Smartphone

Immersive Reading with a switch of a Button

The new TCL 60 NXTPAPER phone allows users to smoothly transition between everyday mobile use and comfortable, immersive reading – optimized for their needs. With a switch of the new NXTPAPER Key, users can effortlessly activate Max Ink Mode, turning the display into an e-ink format designed to reduce eye strain and ensure maximum eye comfort.

Under Max Ink Mode, users can fully immerse themselves in gripping novels or concentrate on important documents with zero distractions as it automatically mutes notifications, creating a conducive environment for focus. This mode offers a distinctive visual and tactile experience that allows users to feel like they are reading and writing on traditional paper. It also boasts outstanding battery life, supporting up to 7 days of reading and 26 days on standby facilitating deep engagement with different reading materials without running out of charge.

Equipped with a 6.8” FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate, the TCL 60 NXTPAPER streamlines all digital interactions, making scrolling through pages, switching between apps, browsing websites, and playing games remarkably smooth and fluid – all while guaranteeing enhanced comfort and clarity.

Enhanced Everyday Eye Care

With users’ wellbeing and eye health as a key priority, the TCL 60 NXTPAPER phone is crafted to ensure every digital interaction is strain-free. Backed by the advanced NXTPAPER technology, it minimizes harmful blue light and reduces glare significantly to prevent eye fatigue. In addition, the highly adaptive display automatically adjusts the brightness and color temperature to match the environment, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

To further safeguard vision, the model features a built-in Eye Care Assistant, which sends you reminders to take breaks and gentle alerts to keep your eyes healthy, empowering safer and healthier screen time. In low-light conditions, the advanced Night Light Mode on the TCL 60 NXTPAPER automatically activates a gentle, eye-friendly glow to illuminate your reading without disturbing others. Furthermore, the intelligent Night-Friendly Screen adapts to ambient light, protecting your eyes and ensuring comfortable viewing even in dim conditions.

High Capacity Meets Diverse Functionality

Despite superior display technology and competitive pricing, the TCL 60 NXTPAPER doesn’t skimp on quality and functionality. For photography lovers, the phone boasts a powerful triple camera system that includes a 108MP ultra pixel main camera and a 32MP front camera to capture picture-perfect selfies.

To allow users to make the most out of its robust features, the smartphone comes with a large 5200mAh battery to provide up to two full days of seamless support on a single charge. In addition, it features 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, expandable by an additional 10GB, ensuring optimal performance and superb stability. Users can store their precious photos and videos, documents, and reading materials without the fear of insufficient storage, making the TCL 60 NXTPAPER a reliable digital companion.

In addition to the TCL 60 NXTPAPER, TCL has also simultaneously launched two smartphones in Vietnam: TCL 60R 5G and TCL 605. The TCL 60R 5G features a 6.7-inch 120Hz high-refresh-rate display and a 5G octa-core processor, making it suitable for users with higher performance demands. TCL 605 is designed for everyday use, equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ screen, a 50MP dual-function main camera, and a 5200mAh battery to meet basic needs.

Through the diversified combination of these three models, the TCL 60 series are designed to meet the demands of modern users with various lifestyles and preferences, showcasing TCL’s technological expertise and user care in the smartphone industry.

Pricing

TCL 60 NXTPAPER: RRP 4,490,000VND

TCL 60R 5G: RRP 3,990,000VND

TCL 605 (256GB): RRP 3,590,000VND

TCL 605 (128GB): RRP 2,490,000VND

https://www.tcl.com/vn/vi

