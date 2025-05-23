ThunderSoft Showcases Japan-Focused Smart Vehicle Solutions at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2025 Yokohama

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — May 21–23, 2025,ThunderSoft, a global leader in intelligent automotive software, made its debut at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2025 Yokohama (Booth No. 2-249), presenting its next-generation smart vehicle solutions tailored for the Japanese market. Under the themes of One-Stop Solution, AI and Advanced Technologies, and Global Enablement, ThunderSoft demonstrated its comprehensive capabilities in helping automakers accelerate carbon neutrality, advance connected car technologies, and drive the scale adoption of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) in Japan.

Company Profile & Global Presence

Founded in 2008, ThunderSoft is a globally recognized provider of intelligent operating systems and edge AI technologies. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since 2015, the company operates in more than 40 cities worldwide and employs over 15,000 professionals. Since entering the automotive sector in 2013, ThunderSoft has developed a comprehensive full-stack solution centered on its proprietary AquaDrive OS, a next-generation operating system designed for smart vehicles. The company’s solutions span smart cockpits, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle OS, and high-performance computing (HPC) platforms—powering over 50 million vehicles globally.

Solutions Optimized for the Japanese Automotive Market

At the expo, ThunderSoft introduced several state-of-the-art technologies designed with Japanese automakers and tier-1 suppliers in mind, attracting significant attention and praise from attendees.

■ AquaDrive OS 1.0 Evo – AI-Native OS for HPC-Based Architectures

The AquaDrive OS 1.0 Evo is an AI-native smart cockpit operating system developed on the Qualcomm 8775 4th-generation platform. Officially released in April 2025, the OS has already been adopted by multiple global OEMs. Notably, Toyota showcased a concept vehicle featuring AquaDrive OS at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year.

Key innovations include:

Immersive 3D HMI for an intuitive and engaging user experience

Edge–cloud–device AI collaboration for personalized services

Modular architecture supporting cross-domain integration

Enhanced in- and out-of-vehicle safety through precision vision and AI perception

Full compatibility with global ecosystems for streamlined mass production

More than just an operating system, AquaDrive OS 1.0 Evo serves as a smart life enabler, seamlessly connecting the car and home to deliver next-generation user experiences.

■ Lightweight ZCU Virtualization Platform – Co-Developed with Renesas Electronics

ThunderSoft has partnered with Renesas Electronics to jointly develop a lightweight ZCU virtualization platform, addressing the growing complexity of in-vehicle electronic architectures. Leveraging ThunderSoft’s expertise in multi-chip OS integration and Renesas’ high-performance MCUs, this platform enables efficient consolidation of multiple functional domains on a single ECU—without compromising performance. This helps OEMs simplify controller design, reduce BOM costs, and enhance system reliability, making it ideal for next-gen domain-centralized vehicle architectures.

■ KanziOne – Next-Generation HMI Development Toolchain

KanziOne is a unified HMI development platform that streamlines the entire interface design process from concept to testing.

Two featured solutions included:

Kanzi for MCUs : Enables efficient 2D/2.5D rendering on low-power embedded MCUs. Already applied in IVI, HVAC, armrest displays, HUDs, and smart keys, it is compatible with Infineon Traveo II and Renesas RH850 platforms—allowing OEMs to standardize HMI designs across vehicle platforms.

Kanzi Author with Generative AI : Integrates generative AI technology to automate the design-to-code pipeline. By transforming design sketches into interface structures and generating interaction logic automatically, it significantly boosts speed and flexibility in HMI development.

Driving Innovation in Collaboration with Japanese Partners

ThunderSoft continues to expand its global innovation footprint while forming deep collaborations with leading automotive OEMs. With a long-term commitment to the Japanese market, the company aims to deliver continuous value and support the global leadership of Japan’s mobility industry in both technology and business performance.